SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Stock

XSD

Price as of:

$81.46 +7.09 +9.53%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

XSD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.83%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.62

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

XSD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$81.46

Quote Time

Today's Volume

31,106

Open Price

$79.34

Day's Range

$79.34 - $81.81

Previous Close

$74.37

52 week low / high

$68.95 - $113.57

Percent off 52 week high

-28.27%

XSD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XSD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XSD

Compare XSD to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade XSD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

XSD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XSD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.115753

2019-12-23

$0.155563

2019-09-23

$0.124409

2019-06-24

$0.164681

2019-03-18

$0.096156

2018-12-24

$0.207138

2018-09-24

$0.248104

2018-06-15

$0.189626

2018-03-16

$0.108069

2017-12-15

$0.128162

2017-09-15

$0.094222

2017-06-16

$0.097753

2017-03-17

$0.090537

2016-12-16

$0.117679

2016-09-16

$0.084997

2016-06-17

$0.10184

2016-03-18

$0.051945

2015-12-18

$0.075363

2015-09-18

$0.067248

2015-06-19

$0.03151775

2015-03-20

$0.02355675

2014-12-19

$0.02882575

2014-09-19

$0.02208925

2014-06-20

$0.01984675

2014-03-21

$0.02143475

2013-12-20

$0.025618

2013-09-20

$0.01927175

2013-06-21

$0.01970425

2013-03-15

$0.0148325

2012-12-21

$0.03666075

2012-09-21

$0.01691625

2012-06-15

$0.01289075

2012-03-16

$0.01154575

2011-12-16

$0.0466675

2011-09-16

$0.0204485

2011-06-17

$0.009755

2011-03-18

$0.0163315

2010-12-17

$0.0300705

2010-09-17

$0.02623925

2010-06-18

$0.02558525

2010-03-19

$0.02154625

2009-12-18

$0.02161725

2009-09-18

$0.0230758925

2009-06-19

$0.02236453575

2009-03-20

$0.020549305

2008-12-19

$0.00549575

2008-09-19

$0.024374

2008-06-20

$0.02253175

2008-03-20

$0.020749

2007-12-21

$0.014103

2007-09-21

$0.01079025

XSD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

XSD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XSD

Stock not rated.

XSD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.86%

15.06%

0years

XSD

News
XSD

Research
XSD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XSD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

XSD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1158

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1556

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1244

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1647

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0962

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2071

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2481

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1896

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1081

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1282

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0942

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0905

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1177

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1018

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0519

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0754

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0315

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0236

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0221

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0198

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0214

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0256

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0193

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0197

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0169

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0129

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0115

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0204

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0098

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0163

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0301

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0262

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0256

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0215

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0216

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0231

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0224

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0205

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0055

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0108

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

XSD

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

