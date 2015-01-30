Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Stock

XRT

Price as of:

$29.06 +2.07 +7.67%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

XRT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.91%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.85

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get XRT DARS™ Rating

XRT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,926,455

Open Price

$28.71

Day's Range

$28.4 - $29.2

Previous Close

$26.99

52 week low / high

$26.29 - $46.57

Percent off 52 week high

-37.60%

XRT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XRT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XRT

Compare XRT to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Trade XRT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
XRT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XRT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.174929

2019-12-20

$0.212831

2019-09-20

$0.177459

2019-06-21

$0.194774

2019-03-15

$0.135814

2018-12-21

$0.167471

2018-09-21

$0.159416

2018-06-15

$0.167344

2018-03-16

$0.126416

2017-12-15

$0.196166

2017-09-15

$0.182196

2017-06-16

$0.200078

2017-03-17

$0.107973

2016-12-16

$0.14909

2016-09-16

$0.147023

2016-06-17

$0.152309

2016-03-18

$0.152027

2015-12-18

$0.149488

2015-09-18

$0.091075

2015-06-19

$0.0733235

2015-03-20

$0.086444

2014-12-19

$0.04517925

2014-09-19

$0.03962975

2014-06-20

$0.0588885

2014-03-21

$0.03394675

2013-12-20

$0.03652675

2013-09-20

$0.02547425

2013-06-21

$0.05513625

2013-03-15

$0.014949

2012-12-21

$0.14455925

2012-09-21

$0.051186

2012-06-15

$0.037814

2012-03-16

$0.02505725

2011-12-16

$0.05672375

2011-09-16

$0.02484875

2011-06-17

$0.0247755

2011-03-18

$0.01814775

2010-12-17

$0.05458725

2010-09-17

$0.0182915

2010-06-18

$0.03506175

2010-03-19

$0.01132275

2009-12-18

$0.075

2009-09-18

$0.01668206075

2009-06-19

$0.02031521925

2009-03-20

$0.0077715

2008-12-19

$0.062446

2008-09-19

$0.01696175

2008-06-20

$0.03964825

2008-03-20

$0.0135115

2007-12-21

$0.018202

2007-09-21

$0.00711375

XRT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
XRT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XRT

Stock not rated.

XRT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.44%

18.10%

1years

XRT

News
XRT

Research
XRT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XRT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

Brought to You by Mitre Media

XRT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1749

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2128

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1948

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1358

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1594

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1673

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1264

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1962

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1822

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2001

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1491

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1470

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1523

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1520

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1495

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0911

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0864

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0452

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0396

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0589

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0339

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0365

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0255

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0551

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0149

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1446

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0512

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0251

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0248

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0248

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0181

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0546

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0351

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0113

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0203

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0078

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0624

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0396

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0135

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0182

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0071

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

XRT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

