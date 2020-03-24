Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR Series Trust - SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Stock

XNTK

Price as of:

$71.28 +5.29 +8.02%

Industry

Other

SPDR Series Trust - SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)

XNTK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.70%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.47

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

XNTK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$71.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,934

Open Price

$69.79

Day's Range

$69.79 - $71.28

Previous Close

$65.99

52 week low / high

$61.25 - $94.74

Percent off 52 week high

-24.76%

XNTK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XNTK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XNTK

Compare XNTK to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade XNTK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

XNTK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XNTK's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.119178

2019-12-23

$0.116385

2019-09-23

$0.153347

2019-06-24

$0.137549

2019-03-18

$0.091725

2018-12-24

$0.162241

2018-12-24

$3.472629

2018-12-24

$13.584329

2018-09-24

$0.189523

2018-06-18

$0.154449

2018-03-19

$0.083427

2017-12-15

$0.145401

2017-12-15

$0.130367

2017-12-15

$0.42842

2017-09-15

$0.099154

2017-06-16

$0.157113

2017-03-17

$0.121485

2016-12-16

$0.13352

2016-09-16

$0.125085

2016-06-17

$0.143325

2016-03-18

$0.08797

2015-12-18

$0.143382

2015-09-18

$0.114354

2015-06-19

$0.07507775

2015-03-20

$0.04619475

2014-12-19

$0.05754175

2014-09-19

$0.04706825

2014-06-20

$0.08065375

2014-03-21

$0.03686125

2013-12-20

$0.06889325

2013-09-20

$0.05394625

2013-06-21

$0.07845975

2013-03-15

$0.0332765

2012-12-21

$0.0561495

2012-09-21

$0.018427

2012-06-15

$0.07049625

2012-03-16

$0.01777325

2011-12-16

$0.0259555

2011-09-16

$0.0175065

2011-06-17

$0.06185425

2011-03-18

$0.0124835

2010-12-17

$0.0190745

2010-09-17

$0.00438425

2010-06-18

$0.04017725

2010-03-19

$0.01100675

2009-12-18

$0.00514725

2009-09-18

$0.00111075325

2009-06-19

$0.0252097105

2009-03-20

$0.008940776

2008-12-19

$0.021727

2008-09-19

$0.00363725

2008-06-20

$0.0314505

2008-03-20

$0.0048725

2007-12-21

$0.0012135

XNTK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

XNTK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XNTK

Stock not rated.

XNTK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-24.51%

-6.71%

0years

XNTK

XNTK

XNTK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XNTK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

XNTK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1192

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1164

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$13.5843

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$3.4726

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1622

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1895

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1544

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0834

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4284

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1304

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1454

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0992

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1571

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1215

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1335

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1251

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1434

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1144

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0751

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0462

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0471

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0807

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0369

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0689

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0539

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0785

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0561

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0184

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0705

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0260

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0619

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0191

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0044

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0402

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0051

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0011

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0252

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0036

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0315

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0049

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0012

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Initial

Regular

Quarter

XNTK

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X