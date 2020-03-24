Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

Stock

XMVM

Price as of:

$20.97 +1.54 +7.93%

Industry

Other

XMVM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.86%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.62

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get XMVM DARS™ Rating

XMVM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,491

Open Price

$21.02

Day's Range

$20.94 - $21.03

Previous Close

$19.43

52 week low / high

$17.03 - $36.05

Percent off 52 week high

-41.83%

XMVM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XMVM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XMVM

Compare XMVM to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade XMVM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
XMVM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XMVM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.13081

2019-12-23

$0.15543

2019-09-23

$0.13914

2019-06-24

$0.2573

2019-03-18

$0.0595

2018-12-24

$0.27885

2018-09-24

$0.22786

2018-06-18

$0.22135

2018-03-19

$0.06278

2017-12-18

$0.28699

2017-09-18

$0.1666

2017-06-16

$0.2212

2017-03-17

$0.01866

2016-12-16

$0.38566

2016-09-16

$0.16728

2016-06-17

$0.13108

2016-03-18

$0.02415

2015-12-18

$0.32076

2015-09-18

$0.20068

2015-06-19

$0.09537

2015-03-20

$0.02217

2014-12-19

$0.16673

2014-09-19

$0.0951

2014-06-20

$0.10322

2014-03-21

$0.05624

2013-12-20

$0.11081

2013-09-20

$0.0666

2013-06-21

$0.10559

2013-03-15

$0.06107

2012-12-21

$0.16074

2012-09-21

$0.07432

2012-06-15

$0.09714

2012-03-16

$0.04955

2011-12-16

$0.09727

2011-09-16

$0.03194

2011-06-17

$0.05163

2010-12-17

$0.07794

2010-09-17

$0.03097

2010-06-18

$0.04153

2009-12-18

$0.14402

2009-09-18

$0.0347

2009-06-19

$0.08509

2009-03-20

$0.01828

2008-12-19

$0.08562

2008-09-19

$0.07323

2008-06-20

$0.06261

2008-03-20

$0.06085

2007-12-21

$0.04685

2007-09-21

$0.05149

2007-06-15

$0.09609

2007-03-16

$0.0323

2006-12-15

$0.11224

2006-09-15

$0.03813

2006-06-16

$0.05155

2006-03-17

$0.03356

2005-12-16

$0.12251

2005-09-16

$0.04806

2005-06-17

$0.04852

2005-03-18

$0.0201

XMVM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
XMVM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XMVM

Stock not rated.

XMVM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.57%

1.69%

0years

XMVM

News
XMVM

Research
XMVM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XMVM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

XMVM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1308

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1554

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1391

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2573

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0595

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2789

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2279

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2214

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0628

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2870

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1666

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2212

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0187

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3857

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1673

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1311

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0242

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3208

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2007

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0954

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0951

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0562

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1108

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0666

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1056

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0611

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1607

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0743

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0971

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0496

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0973

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0319

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0516

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0779

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0310

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0415

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0347

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0851

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0856

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0732

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0626

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0609

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0515

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0961

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0323

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1122

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0381

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0516

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0336

Unknown

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0481

Unknown

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0485

Unknown

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0201

Unknown

2005-03-18

2005-03-22

2005-03-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

XMVM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

