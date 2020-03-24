Best Dividend Stocks
PowerShares S&P 400 Low Volatility

Stock

XMLV

Price as of:

$34.7 -1.84 -5.28%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

PowerShares S&P 400 Low Volatility (XMLV)

XMLV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.10%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get XMLV DARS™ Rating

XMLV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

149,521

Open Price

$34.48

Day's Range

$34.38 - $35.37

Previous Close

$33.01

52 week low / high

$31.91 - $55.58

Percent off 52 week high

-40.61%

XMLV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XMLV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XMLV

Compare XMLV to Popular Screens

XMLV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XMLV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.37138

2019-12-23

$0.37889

2019-09-23

$0.28023

2019-06-24

$0.28927

2019-03-18

$0.13987

2018-12-24

$0.30539

2018-09-24

$0.22917

2018-06-18

$0.21926

2018-03-19

$0.19018

2017-12-18

$0.474

2017-09-18

$0.16785

2017-06-16

$0.14665

2016-12-16

$0.37029

2016-09-16

$0.14948

2016-06-17

$0.12971

2016-03-18

$0.05063

2015-12-18

$0.25267

2015-09-18

$0.16117

2015-06-19

$0.12299

2015-03-20

$0.09093

2014-12-19

$0.27534

2014-09-19

$0.1422

2014-06-20

$0.1255

2014-03-21

$0.1132

2013-12-20

$0.19315

2013-09-20

$0.10618

2013-06-21

$0.09625

2013-03-15

$0.06644

XMLV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

XMLV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XMLV

Stock not rated.

XMLV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

24.33%

39.26%

4years

XMLV

XMLV

XMLV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XMLV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

XMLV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3714

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3789

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2802

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2893

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1399

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3054

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2292

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2193

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1902

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4740

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1679

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3703

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1495

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1297

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0506

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2527

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1612

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1230

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0909

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2753

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1422

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1255

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1132

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1932

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1062

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0963

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0664

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

XMLV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

