Cushing ETF Trust - Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF

Stock

XLSY

Price as of:

$24.09 +0.08 +0.33%

Industry

Other

Cushing ETF Trust - Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF(XLSY) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Cushing ETF Trust - Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF by scrolling below.
Cushing ETF Trust - Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF (XLSY)

XLSY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

XLSY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

0

Open Price

$24.09

Day's Range

$24.09 - $24.09

Previous Close

$24.01

52 week low / high

$21.22 - $26.42

Percent off 52 week high

-8.82%

XLSY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XLSY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade XLSY's Upcoming Dividend

Click here to learn more.

XLSY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XLSY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-17

$0.1114

2019-09-13

$0.1114

2019-08-15

$0.1077

2019-07-12

$0.1065

2019-06-13

$0.1071

2019-05-16

$0.1044

2019-04-11

$0.1041

2019-03-15

$0.1029

2019-02-14

$0.099

2019-01-17

$0.0979

2018-12-14

$0.0945

XLSY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

XLSY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XLSY

Stock not rated.

XLSY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

27.02%

1years

XLSY

XLSY

XLSY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XLSY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

XLSY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1114

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1114

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1077

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1065

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1071

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1044

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1041

2019-04-10

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1029

2019-03-13

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0979

2019-01-16

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0945

2018-12-12

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

XLSY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X