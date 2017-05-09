Best Dividend Stocks
Financial Select Sector SPDR

Stock

XLF

Price as of:

$19.44 +1.58 +8.95%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

XLF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.19%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.63

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get XLF DARS™ Rating

XLF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.44

Quote Time

Today's Volume

54,626,023

Open Price

$18.71

Day's Range

$18.57 - $19.47

Previous Close

$17.66

52 week low / high

$17.49 - $31.38

Percent off 52 week high

-38.69%

XLF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XLF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XLF

XLF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XLF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.159296

2019-12-20

$0.156292

2019-09-20

$0.144273

2019-06-21

$0.139463

2019-03-15

$0.134658

2018-12-21

$0.144947

2018-09-21

$0.1275

2018-06-15

$0.118967

2018-03-16

$0.104562

2017-12-15

$0.128284

2017-09-15

$0.103225

2017-06-16

$0.093059

2017-03-17

$0.087903

2016-12-16

$0.106747

2016-09-16

$0.114386

2016-06-17

$0.121097

2016-03-18

$0.122995

2015-12-18

$0.149844

2015-09-18

$0.113469

2015-06-19

$0.11014

2015-03-20

$0.09072

2014-12-19

$0.12611

2014-09-19

$0.09836

2014-06-20

$0.08961

2014-03-21

$0.08285

2013-12-20

$0.10115

2013-09-20

$0.08056

2013-06-21

$0.07714

2013-03-15

$0.06198

2012-12-21

$0.10415

2012-09-21

$0.06611

2012-06-15

$0.06782

2012-03-16

$0.04978

2011-12-16

$0.08044

2011-09-16

$0.05031

2011-06-17

$0.05288

2011-03-18

$0.04187

2010-12-17

$0.05619

2010-09-17

$0.03333

2010-06-18

$0.03056

2010-03-19

$0.03636

2009-12-18

$0.05234

2009-09-18

$0.047

2009-06-19

$0.06062

2009-03-20

$0.08622

2008-12-19

$0.18259

2008-09-19

$0.1896

2008-06-20

$0.19964

2008-03-20

$0.19805

2007-12-21

$0.26149

2007-09-21

$0.2554

2007-06-15

$0.20388

2007-03-16

$0.14806

2006-12-15

$0.28103

2006-09-15

$0.1938

2006-06-16

$0.18671

2006-03-17

$0.17702

2005-12-16

$0.20804

2005-09-16

$0.17233

2005-06-17

$0.17546

2005-03-18

$0.15475

2004-12-17

$0.18729

2004-09-17

$0.15847

2004-06-18

$0.14557

2004-03-19

$0.13412

2003-12-19

$0.16438

2003-09-19

$0.13891

2003-06-20

$0.11614

2003-03-21

$0.0972

2002-12-20

$0.1334

2002-09-20

$0.11233

2002-06-21

$0.11161

2002-03-15

$0.0895

2001-12-21

$0.11544

2001-09-21

$0.09882

2001-06-15

$0.10109

2001-03-16

$0.08715

2000-12-15

$0.1032

2000-09-15

$0.087949

2000-06-16

$0.087351

2000-03-17

$0.084777

1999-12-17

$0.083843

1999-09-17

$0.074799

1999-06-18

$0.070612

1999-03-19

$0.069314

XLF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

XLF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XLF

Stock not rated.

XLF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.87%

8.78%

2years

XLF

News
XLF

Research
XLF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XLF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

XLF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1593

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1443

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1395

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1347

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1449

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1190

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1046

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1283

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0931

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0879

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1144

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1211

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1230

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1498

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1135

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1101

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0907

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1261

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0984

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0896

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0829

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1012

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0806

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0771

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0620

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1042

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0661

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0678

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0498

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0804

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0503

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0529

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0419

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0562

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0306

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0364

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0523

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0470

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0606

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0862

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1826

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1896

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1996

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1981

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2615

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2554

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2039

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1481

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2810

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1770

Unknown

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2080

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1723

Unknown

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1755

Unknown

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1548

Unknown

2005-03-18

2005-03-22

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1873

Unknown

2004-12-17

2004-12-21

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1585

Unknown

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1456

Unknown

2004-06-18

2004-06-22

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1341

Unknown

2004-03-19

2004-03-23

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1644

Unknown

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1389

Unknown

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1161

Unknown

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0972

Unknown

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1334

Unknown

2002-12-20

2002-12-24

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1123

Unknown

2002-09-20

2002-09-24

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1116

Unknown

2002-06-21

2002-06-25

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0895

Unknown

2002-03-15

2002-03-19

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1154

Unknown

2001-12-21

2001-12-26

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0988

Unknown

2001-09-21

2001-09-25

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1011

Unknown

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0872

Unknown

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

Unknown

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0879

Unknown

2000-09-15

2000-09-19

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0874

Unknown

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0848

Unknown

2000-03-17

2000-03-21

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0838

Unknown

1999-12-17

1999-12-21

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0748

Unknown

1999-09-17

1999-09-21

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0706

Unknown

1999-06-18

1999-06-22

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0693

Unknown

1999-03-19

1999-03-23

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

XLF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

