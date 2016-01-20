Best Dividend Stocks
Energy Select Sector SPDR

Stock

XLE

Price as of:

$25.94 +2.37 +10.06%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

XLE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.27%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.37

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get XLE DARS™ Rating

XLE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,139,183

Open Price

$25.4

Day's Range

$25.4 - $26.62

Previous Close

$23.57

52 week low / high

$22.88 - $68.81

Percent off 52 week high

-62.30%

XLE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XLE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XLE

Compare XLE to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Trade XLE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
XLE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XLE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.565756

2019-12-20

$0.593348

2019-09-20

$0.560455

2019-06-21

$0.576459

2019-03-15

$0.513609

2018-12-21

$0.530035

2018-09-21

$0.513158

2018-06-15

$0.512371

2018-03-16

$0.474788

2017-12-15

$0.458329

2017-09-15

$0.865379

2017-06-16

$0.449147

2017-03-17

$0.419015

2016-12-16

$0.402364

2016-09-16

$0.410518

2016-06-17

$0.436431

2016-03-18

$0.452407

2015-12-18

$0.542236

2015-09-18

$0.478112

2015-06-19

$0.50882

2015-03-20

$0.51494

2014-12-19

$0.48542

2014-09-19

$0.48327

2014-06-20

$0.46353

2014-03-21

$0.42707

2013-12-20

$0.40268

2013-09-20

$0.39266

2013-06-21

$0.37438

2013-03-15

$0.3571

2012-12-21

$0.37095

2012-09-21

$0.33369

2012-06-15

$0.31109

2012-03-16

$0.28462

2011-12-16

$0.27738

2011-09-16

$0.26444

2011-06-17

$0.26457

2011-03-18

$0.2549

2010-12-17

$0.29291

2010-09-17

$0.24919

2010-06-18

$0.25157

2010-03-19

$0.20326

2009-12-18

$0.30447

2009-09-18

$0.24625

2009-06-19

$0.25358

2009-03-20

$0.22979

2008-12-19

$0.23879

2008-09-19

$0.21509

2008-06-20

$0.22838

2008-03-20

$0.20281

2007-12-21

$0.1988

2007-09-21

$0.19766

2007-06-15

$0.20322

2007-03-16

$0.18692

2006-12-15

$0.18369

2006-09-15

$0.17668

2006-06-16

$0.19746

2006-03-17

$0.16143

2005-12-16

$0.13678

2005-09-16

$0.14761

2005-06-17

$0.14057

2005-03-18

$0.1444

2004-12-17

$0.1309

2004-09-17

$0.13306

2004-06-18

$0.12369

2004-03-19

$0.12664

2003-12-19

$0.12217

2003-09-19

$0.12064

2003-06-20

$0.1181

2003-03-21

$0.11941

2002-12-20

$0.11549

2002-09-20

$0.11549

2002-06-21

$0.15579

2002-03-15

$0.09582

2001-12-21

$0.10561

2001-09-21

$0.14146

2001-06-15

$0.15102

2001-03-16

$0.09659

2000-12-15

$0.09114

2000-09-15

$0.142977

2000-06-16

$0.1508

2000-03-17

$0.0964

1999-12-17

$0.08015

1999-09-17

$0.130437

1999-06-18

$0.146296

1999-03-19

$0.089699

XLE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
XLE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XLE

Stock not rated.

XLE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.69%

5.77%

1years

XLE

News
XLE

Research
XLE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XLE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

XLE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5658

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5933

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5605

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5765

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5136

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5132

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5124

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4748

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4583

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8654

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4491

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4190

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4024

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4105

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4364

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4524

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5422

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4781

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5088

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5149

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4854

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4833

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4635

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4271

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4027

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3927

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3744

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3571

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3710

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3337

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3111

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2846

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2774

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2644

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2646

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2549

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2929

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2492

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2516

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2033

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3045

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2463

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2536

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2298

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2388

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2151

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2284

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2028

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1988

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1977

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2032

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1869

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1837

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1767

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1614

Unknown

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1368

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1476

Unknown

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1406

Unknown

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1444

Unknown

2005-03-18

2005-03-22

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1309

Unknown

2004-12-17

2004-12-21

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1331

Unknown

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1237

Unknown

2004-06-18

2004-06-22

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1266

Unknown

2004-03-19

2004-03-23

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1222

Unknown

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1206

Unknown

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1181

Unknown

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1194

Unknown

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1155

Unknown

2002-12-20

2002-12-24

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1155

Unknown

2002-09-20

2002-09-24

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1558

Unknown

2002-06-21

2002-06-25

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0958

Unknown

2002-03-15

2002-03-19

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1056

Unknown

2001-12-21

2001-12-26

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1415

Unknown

2001-09-21

2001-09-25

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1510

Unknown

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0966

Unknown

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0911

Unknown

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

Unknown

2000-09-15

2000-09-19

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1508

Unknown

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0964

Unknown

2000-03-17

2000-03-21

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0802

Unknown

1999-12-17

1999-12-21

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1304

Unknown

1999-09-17

1999-09-21

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1463

Unknown

1999-06-18

1999-06-22

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0897

Unknown

1999-03-19

1999-03-23

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

XLE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

