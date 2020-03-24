Best Dividend Stocks
Materials Select Sector SPDR

Stock

XLB

Price as of:

$42.42 +4.07 +10.61%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

XLB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.16%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.34

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get XLB DARS™ Rating

XLB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$42.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,917,902

Open Price

$40.77

Day's Range

$40.43 - $42.59

Previous Close

$38.35

52 week low / high

$37.69 - $61.94

Percent off 52 week high

-31.51%

XLB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XLB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XLB

Compare XLB to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

XLB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XLB's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.269937

2019-12-20

$0.333821

2019-09-20

$0.294334

2019-06-21

$0.346107

2019-03-15

$0.239112

2018-12-21

$0.318607

2018-09-21

$0.288808

2018-06-15

$0.279842

2018-03-16

$0.225983

2017-12-15

$0.287884

2017-09-15

$0.301891

2017-06-16

$0.252399

2017-03-17

$0.164025

2016-12-16

$0.334101

2016-09-16

$0.24221

2016-06-17

$0.235329

2016-03-18

$0.157334

2015-12-18

$0.321013

2015-09-18

$0.237832

2015-06-19

$0.23067

2015-03-20

$0.18482

2014-12-19

$0.30349

2014-09-19

$0.23389

2014-06-20

$0.23141

2014-03-21

$0.18958

2013-12-20

$0.28195

2013-09-20

$0.21646

2013-06-21

$0.29772

2013-03-15

$0.16412

2012-12-21

$0.32952

2012-09-21

$0.19713

2012-06-15

$0.18524

2012-03-16

$0.14127

2011-12-16

$0.2251

2011-09-16

$0.18333

2011-06-17

$0.20528

2011-03-18

$0.12361

2010-12-17

$0.30302

2010-09-17

$0.66626

2010-06-18

$0.1362

2010-03-19

$0.07294

2009-12-18

$0.17701

2009-09-18

$0.1327

2009-06-19

$0.13902

2009-03-20

$0.1305

2008-12-19

$0.28265

2008-09-19

$0.21259

2008-06-20

$0.20313

2008-03-20

$0.12004

2007-12-21

$0.39239

2007-09-21

$0.19015

2007-06-15

$0.18334

2007-03-16

$0.04764

2006-12-15

$0.38364

2006-09-15

$0.18296

2006-06-16

$0.20654

2006-03-17

$0.15817

2005-12-16

$0.23591

2005-09-16

$0.15198

2005-06-17

$0.14076

2005-03-18

$0.10621

2004-12-17

$0.17203

2004-09-17

$0.12452

2004-06-18

$0.12033

2004-03-19

$0.08902

2003-12-19

$0.15293

2003-09-19

$0.11957

2003-06-20

$0.1188

2003-03-21

$0.08564

2002-12-20

$0.14905

2002-09-20

$0.11076

2002-06-21

$0.11454

2002-03-15

$0.07913

2001-12-21

$0.13516

2001-09-21

$0.10684

2001-06-15

$0.09897

2001-03-16

$0.09447

2000-12-18

$0.50712

2000-12-15

$0.13241

2000-09-15

$0.109852

2000-06-16

$0.099533

2000-03-17

$0.054422

1999-12-17

$0.105707

1999-09-17

$0.075246

1999-06-18

$0.083693

1999-03-19

$0.074515

XLB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
XLB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XLB

Stock not rated.

XLB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.89%

10.05%

3years

XLB

News
XLB

Research
XLB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XLB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

XLB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2699

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3338

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2943

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3461

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2391

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3186

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2888

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2798

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2260

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2879

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3019

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2524

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3341

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2422

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2353

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1573

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3210

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2378

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2307

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1848

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3035

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2339

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2314

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1896

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2820

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2165

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2977

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1641

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3295

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1971

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1852

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1413

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2251

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2053

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1236

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3030

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6663

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1362

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0729

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1770

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1327

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1390

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1305

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2827

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2126

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2031

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3924

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1902

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0476

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3836

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1830

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2065

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1582

Unknown

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2359

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1520

Unknown

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1408

Unknown

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1062

Unknown

2005-03-18

2005-03-22

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1720

Unknown

2004-12-17

2004-12-21

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1245

Unknown

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1203

Unknown

2004-06-18

2004-06-22

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0890

Unknown

2004-03-19

2004-03-23

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1529

Unknown

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1196

Unknown

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1188

Unknown

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0856

Unknown

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1491

Unknown

2002-12-20

2002-12-24

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1108

Unknown

2002-09-20

2002-09-24

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1145

Unknown

2002-06-21

2002-06-25

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0791

Unknown

2002-03-15

2002-03-19

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1352

Unknown

2001-12-21

2001-12-26

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1068

Unknown

2001-09-21

2001-09-25

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0990

Unknown

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0945

Unknown

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5071

Unknown

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2001-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1324

Unknown

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1099

Unknown

2000-09-15

2000-09-19

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0995

Unknown

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0544

Unknown

2000-03-17

2000-03-21

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1057

Unknown

1999-12-17

1999-12-21

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0752

Unknown

1999-09-17

1999-09-21

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0837

Unknown

1999-06-18

1999-06-22

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0745

Unknown

1999-03-19

1999-03-23

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

XLB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

