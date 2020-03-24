Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF

Stock

XHS

Price as of:

$51.4 +3.49 +7.28%

Industry

Other

Dividend Stocks

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS)

XHS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

12.24%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$6.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get XHS DARS™ Rating

XHS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.4

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,337

Open Price

$50.49

Day's Range

$50.43 - $51.4

Previous Close

$47.91

52 week low / high

$44.95 - $79.01

Percent off 52 week high

-34.94%

XHS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XHS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XHS

Compare XHS to Popular Screens

XHS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XHS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.03266

2019-12-23

$1.590617

2019-09-23

$0.054761

2019-06-24

$0.049183

2019-03-18

$0.025062

2018-12-24

$0.080584

2018-09-24

$0.06501

2018-06-18

$0.049592

2018-03-19

$0.015926

2017-12-15

$0.063063

2017-09-15

$0.026816

2017-06-16

$0.025288

2017-03-17

$0.021523

2016-12-16

$0.042538

2016-09-16

$0.043596

2016-06-17

$0.039195

2016-03-18

$0.023824

2015-12-18

$0.036236

2015-12-18

$0.460647

2015-09-18

$0.011236

2015-06-19

$0.01174025

2015-03-20

$0.0020875

2014-12-19

$0.08875775

2014-12-19

$0.0247415

2014-12-19

$0.17620475

2014-09-19

$0.0106895

2014-06-20

$0.0186905

2014-03-21

$0.0098

2013-12-20

$0.07340325

2013-09-20

$0.01259925

2013-06-21

$0.0130065

2013-03-15

$0.00631375

2012-12-21

$0.5064425

2012-12-21

$0.12618775

2012-09-21

$0.01103848325

2012-06-15

$0.006948

2012-03-16

$0.03195425

2011-12-16

$0.0023515

XHS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

XHS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XHS

Stock not rated.

XHS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

259.72%

269.99%

2years

XHS

News
XHS

Research
XHS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XHS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

XHS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0327

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5906

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0548

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0251

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0806

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0496

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0159

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0631

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0268

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0253

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0215

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0436

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0392

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0238

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4606

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0362

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0112

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0021

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1762

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0888

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0107

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0187

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0098

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0734

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0126

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1262

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5064

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0069

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0024

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

XHS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

