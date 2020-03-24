Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

Stock

XHE

Price as of:

$64.23 +4.88 +8.22%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

XHE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.02%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.01

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get XHE DARS™ Rating

XHE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$64.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,148

Open Price

$61.79

Day's Range

$61.79 - $64.23

Previous Close

$59.35

52 week low / high

$58.23 - $90.39

Percent off 52 week high

-28.94%

XHE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XHE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XHE

Compare XHE to Popular Screens

XHE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XHE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-23

$0.00318

2019-06-24

$0.019589

2019-03-18

$0.023846

2018-12-24

$0.045168

2018-09-24

$0.020055

2017-12-15

$0.008555

2017-12-15

$0.459569

2017-12-15

$0.023926

2017-09-15

$0.000966

2017-06-16

$0.006945

2016-12-16

$0.029485

2016-09-16

$0.014088

2016-06-17

$0.032546

2016-03-18

$0.010658

2015-12-18

$0.063421

2015-12-18

$2.47567

2015-12-18

$0.601694

2015-09-18

$0.024652

2015-06-19

$0.0174785

2015-03-20

$0.009014

2014-12-19

$0.0205825

2014-12-19

$0.1162295

2014-12-19

$0.21236255

2014-09-19

$0.0198595

2014-06-20

$0.01721075

2014-03-21

$0.0127275

2013-12-20

$0.0165635

2013-09-20

$0.0096585

2013-06-21

$0.00955425

2013-03-15

$0.0003875

2012-12-21

$0.0345315

2012-12-21

$0.06616575

2012-12-21

$0.15359425

2012-09-21

$0.01073525

2012-06-15

$0.00805575

2012-03-16

$0.00518475

2011-12-16

$0.03935825

2011-12-16

$0.0066795

2011-09-16

$0.003486

2011-06-17

$0.00262925

2011-03-18

$0.0032075

XHE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

XHE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XHE

Stock not rated.

XHE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-70.59%

-72.71%

0years

XHE

News
XHE

Research
XHE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XHE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

XHE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0032

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0196

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0238

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0452

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0201

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0239

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4596

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0086

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0010

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0069

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0295

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0107

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6017

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$2.4757

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0634

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0090

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2124

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1162

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0199

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0172

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0127

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0166

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0097

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0096

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0004

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1536

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0662

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0345

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0107

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0081

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0052

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0394

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0035

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0026

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0032

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

XHE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

