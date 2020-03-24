Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

SPDR Homebuilders ETF

Stock

XHB

Price as of:

$27.55 +2.83 +11.45%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

XHB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.49%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get XHB DARS™ Rating

XHB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,101,755

Open Price

$25.95

Day's Range

$25.95 - $27.73

Previous Close

$24.72

52 week low / high

$23.95 - $49.35

Percent off 52 week high

-44.17%

XHB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XHB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XHB

Compare XHB to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade XHB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
XHB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XHB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.108676

2019-12-20

$0.100858

2019-09-20

$0.115257

2019-06-21

$0.093764

2019-03-15

$0.094243

2018-12-21

$0.138203

2018-09-21

$0.091216

2018-06-15

$0.094539

2018-03-16

$0.081509

2017-12-15

$0.105383

2017-09-15

$0.070011

2017-06-16

$0.075005

2017-03-17

$0.066297

2016-12-16

$0.074166

2016-09-16

$0.050964

2016-06-17

$0.050547

2016-03-18

$0.052055

2015-12-18

$0.06062

2015-09-18

$0.034578

2015-06-19

$0.034235

2015-03-20

$0.041181

2014-09-19

$0.055954

2014-06-20

$0.046874

2014-03-21

$0.034912

2013-12-20

$0.019529

2013-09-20

$0.027049

2013-06-21

$0.025065

2013-03-15

$0.02525

2012-12-21

$0.078832

2012-09-21

$0.030908

2012-06-15

$0.109187

2012-03-16

$0.038225

2011-12-16

$0.045701

2011-09-16

$0.037593

2011-06-17

$0.036542

2011-03-18

$0.032547

2010-12-17

$0.240651

2010-09-17

$0.03374

2010-06-18

$0.031673

2010-03-19

$0.029983

2009-12-18

$0.02802

2009-09-18

$0.032083024

2009-06-19

$0.039984339

2009-03-20

$0.04823747

2008-12-19

$0.096788

2008-09-19

$0.104513

2008-06-20

$0.119095

2008-03-20

$0.056955

2007-12-21

$0.079277

2007-09-21

$0.064101

XHB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
XHB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XHB

Stock not rated.

XHB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.40%

-0.17%

0years

XHB

News
XHB

Research
XHB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XHB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

XHB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1087

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1009

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1153

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0942

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1382

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0912

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0945

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1054

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0742

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0510

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0505

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0521

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0606

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0346

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0342

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0412

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0560

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0349

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0195

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0270

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0251

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0253

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0788

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0309

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1092

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0382

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0457

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0376

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0365

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2407

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0337

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0317

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0321

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0482

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0968

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1045

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1191

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0570

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0793

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0641

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

XHB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X