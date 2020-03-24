Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P World ex-US Property

Stock

WPS

Price as of:

$26.16 +2.15 +8.95%

Industry

Other

WPS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

26.74%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$6.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


WPS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

12,426

Open Price

$25.76

Day's Range

$25.76 - $26.21

Previous Close

$24.01

52 week low / high

$23.31 - $40.22

Percent off 52 week high

-34.96%

WPS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WPS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WPS

Compare WPS to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
WPS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WPS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$1.590323

2019-09-24

$0.292151

2019-06-17

$0.499291

2019-03-20

$0.256682

2018-12-18

$0.580721

2018-09-26

$0.264977

2018-06-19

$0.476555

2018-03-22

$0.21299

2017-12-21

$0.8255

2017-09-26

$0.248139

2017-06-20

$0.393386

2017-03-24

$0.237242

2016-12-22

$0.998581

2016-09-26

$0.306022

2016-06-21

$0.360576

2016-03-23

$0.260482

2015-12-21

$0.352708

2015-09-25

$0.227758

2015-06-24

$0.342678

2015-03-25

$0.201039

2014-12-19

$0.395232

2014-09-24

$0.258998

2014-06-24

$0.540194

2014-03-25

$0.257399

2013-12-17

$0.511089

2013-09-30

$0.300933

2013-06-25

$0.498469

2013-03-22

$0.201466

2012-12-27

$0.034028

2012-12-14

$1.06696

2012-09-24

$0.200653

2012-06-20

$0.492135

2012-03-23

$0.160359

2011-12-19

$0.401778

2011-09-22

$0.207035

2011-06-21

$0.428113

2011-03-24

$0.20449

2010-12-20

$1.078461

2010-09-22

$0.18693

2010-06-21

$0.377408

2010-03-24

$0.206681

2009-12-21

$0.807945

2009-09-21

$0.248911

2009-06-22

$0.293088

2009-03-24

$0.24

2008-12-22

$0.165195

2008-09-22

$0.244508

2008-06-25

$0.47132

2008-03-26

$0.1875

2007-12-24

$0.58869

2007-09-26

$0.124002

WPS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WPS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WPS

Stock not rated.

WPS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

55.12%

141.10%

1years

WPS

WPS

WPS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WPS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

WPS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.5903

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2922

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4993

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2567

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5807

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4766

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2130

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2481

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3934

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2372

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9986

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3060

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3606

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2605

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3527

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2278

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3427

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2010

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3952

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2590

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5402

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2574

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5111

2013-12-16

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3009

2013-09-27

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4985

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2015

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Extra

Special

Quarter

$1.0670

2012-12-13

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2007

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4921

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1604

2012-03-22

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4018

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2070

2011-09-21

2011-09-22

2011-09-26

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4281

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2045

2011-03-23

2011-03-24

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0785

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1869

2010-09-21

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3774

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8079

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2489

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2931

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1652

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2445

2008-09-19

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4713

2008-06-24

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2008-03-25

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5887

2007-12-24

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2007-09-25

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

WPS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

