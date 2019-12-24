Best Dividend Stocks
Woodside Petroleum - ADR

Stock

WOPEY

Price as of:

$24.21 -0.04 -0.16%

Industry

Other

Woodside Petroleum - ADR (WOPEY)

WOPEY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.80%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

56.69%

EPS $1.20

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WOPEY DARS™ Rating

WOPEY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,784

Open Price

$24.21

Day's Range

$23.94 - $24.21

Previous Close

$24.25

52 week low / high

$20.52 - $26.9

Percent off 52 week high

-10.00%

WOPEY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WOPEY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WOPEY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WOPEY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-26

$0.34

2019-02-22

$0.89

2018-08-24

$0.51

2018-02-23

$0.47

2017-08-24

$0.47

2017-03-02

$0.47

2016-08-25

$0.32

2016-02-25

$0.41

2015-08-27

$0.64

2015-02-26

$1.42

2014-08-28

$1.029697

2014-02-27

$1.02862

2013-08-29

$0.846828

2013-02-28

$0.643785

2012-08-30

$0.623627

2012-03-01

$0.50294

2011-08-25

$0.482593

2011-03-03

$0.547548

2010-08-24

$0.52023

2010-03-04

$0.485505

2009-08-25

$0.46785

2009-02-24

$0.369345

2008-09-02

$0.59744

2008-02-26

$0.47687

2007-08-28

$0.40855

2007-02-27

$0.60062

2006-08-29

$0.34897

2006-02-24

$0.39516

2005-08-30

$0.24442

2005-02-28

$0.2266

2004-08-31

$0.1721

2004-03-02

$0.1668

2003-09-02

$0.1234

2003-03-04

$0.2216

2002-08-22

$0.0993

2002-03-05

$0.2265

2001-08-27

$0.1078

2001-03-14

$0.2716

WOPEY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WOPEY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WOPEY

Stock not rated.

WOPEY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.34%

-30.61%

2years

WOPEY

WOPEY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WOPEY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

WOPEY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3400

Unknown

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8900

Unknown

2019-02-22

2019-02-25

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5100

Unknown

2018-08-24

2018-08-27

2018-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4700

Unknown

2018-02-23

2018-02-26

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4700

Unknown

2017-08-24

2017-08-28

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4700

Unknown

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

Unknown

2016-08-25

2016-08-29

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4100

Unknown

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6400

Unknown

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4200

Unknown

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0297

Unknown

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0286

Unknown

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8468

Unknown

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6438

Unknown

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-04-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6236

Unknown

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5029

Unknown

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-04-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4826

Unknown

2011-08-25

2011-08-29

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5475

Unknown

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

2011-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5202

Unknown

2010-08-24

2010-08-26

2010-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4855

Unknown

2010-03-04

2010-03-08

2010-04-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4679

Unknown

2009-08-25

2009-08-27

2009-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3693

Unknown

2009-02-24

2009-02-26

2009-04-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5974

Unknown

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4769

Unknown

2008-02-26

2008-02-28

2008-04-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4086

Unknown

2007-08-28

2007-08-30

2007-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6006

Unknown

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3490

Unknown

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3952

Unknown

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2444

Unknown

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2266

Unknown

2005-02-28

2005-03-02

2005-04-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1721

Unknown

2004-08-31

2004-09-02

2004-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1668

Unknown

2004-03-02

2004-03-04

2004-04-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1234

Unknown

2003-09-02

2003-09-04

2003-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2216

Unknown

2003-03-04

2003-03-06

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0993

Unknown

2002-08-22

2002-08-26

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2265

Unknown

2002-03-05

2002-03-07

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1078

Unknown

2001-08-27

2001-08-29

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2716

Unknown

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

WOPEY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

