iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund

Stock

WOOD

Price as of:

$43.2 +3.32 +8.32%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

WOOD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.54%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.23

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get WOOD DARS™ Rating

WOOD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,622

Open Price

$41.92

Day's Range

$41.92 - $43.2

Previous Close

$39.88

52 week low / high

$39.55 - $67.54

Percent off 52 week high

-36.04%

WOOD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WOOD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WOOD

Compare WOOD to Popular Screens

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade WOOD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

WOOD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WOOD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.117207

2019-06-17

$1.120628

2018-12-18

$0.811182

2018-06-19

$0.800304

2017-12-21

$0.158589

2017-06-20

$0.690158

2016-12-22

$0.251811

2016-06-21

$0.632795

2015-12-21

$0.44126

2015-06-24

$0.531645

2014-12-19

$0.260901

2014-06-24

$0.645361

2013-12-17

$0.295323

2013-06-25

$0.523404

2012-12-17

$0.021139

2012-06-20

$0.5609

2011-12-19

$0.314594

2011-06-21

$0.584335

2010-12-20

$0.885897

2010-06-21

$0.227037

2009-12-21

$0.292433

2009-06-22

$0.135237

WOOD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WOOD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WOOD

Stock not rated.

WOOD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-34.88%

-81.06%

0years

WOOD

WOOD

WOOD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WOOD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

WOOD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1172

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1206

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8112

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8003

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1586

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6902

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2518

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6328

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4413

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5316

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2609

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6454

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2953

2013-12-16

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5234

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0211

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5609

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3146

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5843

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8859

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2270

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2924

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1352

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4610

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

WOOD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X