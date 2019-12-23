Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Woolworths Hldgs - ADR

Stock

WLWHY

Price as of:

$3.42 +0.12 +3.64%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Woolworths Hldgs - ADR (WLWHY)

WLWHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.78%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.09

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WLWHY DARS™ Rating

WLWHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$3.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,000

Open Price

$3.42

Day's Range

$3.42 - $3.42

Previous Close

$3.3

52 week low / high

$2.93 - $4.29

Percent off 52 week high

-20.28%

WLWHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WLWHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade WLWHY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WLWHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WLWHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-19

$0.046471

2019-03-14

$0.044777

2018-09-13

$0.061476

2018-03-15

$0.063191

2017-09-14

$0.09517

2017-03-08

$0.071036

2016-09-14

$0.095856

2016-02-25

$0.064868

2015-09-16

$0.083479

2015-03-04

$0.05959

2014-09-17

$0.113691

2014-03-05

$0.0777032

2013-09-18

$0.1253666

2013-03-06

$0.0775135

2012-09-18

$0.1244146

2012-04-24

$0.0799292

2011-09-14

$0.1182327

2011-03-09

$0.0701428

2010-09-15

$0.0918165

2010-03-30

$0.0501978

2009-09-23

$0.069524

2009-03-11

$0.0294685

2007-09-12

$0.062317

WLWHY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WLWHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WLWHY

Stock not rated.

WLWHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-16.69%

-25.45%

0years

WLWHY

News
WLWHY

Research
WLWHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WLWHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

WLWHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0465

Unknown

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0448

Unknown

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0615

Unknown

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0632

Unknown

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0952

Unknown

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0710

Unknown

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0959

Unknown

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0649

Unknown

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0835

Unknown

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0596

Unknown

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1137

Unknown

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0777

Unknown

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1254

Unknown

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0775

Unknown

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1244

Unknown

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0799

Unknown

2012-04-24

2012-04-26

2012-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1182

Unknown

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0701

Unknown

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0918

Unknown

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0502

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-04-01

2010-04-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0695

Unknown

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-10-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0295

Unknown

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0623

Unknown

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0374

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-09

2007-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

WLWHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X