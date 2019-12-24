Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Wheelock and Co. Ltd. - ADR - Level I

Stock

WHLKY

Price as of:

$66.17 +0.14 +0.21%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Wheelock and Co. Ltd. - ADR - Level I (WHLKY)

WHLKY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.90%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.24

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WHLKY DARS™ Rating

WHLKY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$66.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

165

Open Price

$66.17

Day's Range

$66.17 - $66.17

Previous Close

$66.03

52 week low / high

$53.98 - $75.82

Percent off 52 week high

-12.73%

WHLKY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WHLKY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade WHLKY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WHLKY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WHLKY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-26

$0.620583

2019-04-09

$1.288517

2018-08-24

$0.587332

2018-04-11

$1.160345

2017-08-23

$0.557688

2017-04-06

$1.042474

2016-08-31

$0.530061

2016-04-05

$0.884218

2015-09-10

$0.49838

2015-05-07

$0.830338

2014-09-16

$0.445923

2014-05-27

$0.788406

2013-09-16

$0.406339

2013-05-24

$0.772867

2012-09-13

$0.292351

2012-05-18

$0.270503

2011-09-14

$0.041342

2011-05-31

$0.116295

2010-09-14

$0.02721

2010-06-02

$0.116534

2009-09-15

$0.02725

2009-05-28

$0.116974

WHLKY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WHLKY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WHLKY

Stock not rated.

WHLKY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.26%

-28.98%

8years

WHLKY

News
WHLKY

Research
WHLKY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WHLKY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

WHLKY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6206

Unknown

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2885

Unknown

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5873

Unknown

2018-08-24

2018-08-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1603

Unknown

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5577

Unknown

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0425

Unknown

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5301

Unknown

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8842

Unknown

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

2016-05-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4984

Unknown

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8303

Unknown

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4459

Unknown

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7884

Unknown

2014-05-27

2014-05-29

2014-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4063

Unknown

2013-09-16

2013-09-18

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7729

Unknown

2013-05-24

2013-05-29

2013-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2924

Unknown

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2705

Unknown

2012-05-18

2012-05-22

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0413

Unknown

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1163

Unknown

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0272

Unknown

2010-09-14

2010-09-16

2010-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1165

Unknown

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0273

Unknown

2009-09-15

2009-09-17

2009-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1170

Unknown

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

WHLKY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X