SPDR S&P Global Dividend

Stock

WDIV

Price as of:

$44.08 +2.9 +7.06%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

7.78%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$3.45

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

WDIV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$44.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

17,126

Open Price

$43.62

Day's Range

$43.57 - $44.08

Previous Close

$41.06

52 week low / high

$40.83 - $72.2

Percent off 52 week high

-39.11%

WDIV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WDIV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WDIV

Compare WDIV to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Trade WDIV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

WDIV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WDIV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.575644

2019-12-23

$0.86332

2019-09-23

$0.620747

2019-06-24

$1.005998

2019-03-18

$0.357674

2018-12-21

$1.082386

2018-09-21

$0.477032

2018-06-15

$0.79905

2018-03-16

$0.382051

2017-12-15

$0.833279

2017-09-15

$0.542326

2017-06-16

$0.915985

2017-03-17

$0.273357

2016-12-16

$0.563873

2016-09-16

$0.619496

2016-06-17

$1.147257

2016-03-18

$0.341255

2015-12-18

$0.501126

2015-12-18

$0.288056

2015-09-18

$0.692362

2015-06-19

$1.01751

2015-03-20

$0.365305

2014-12-19

$0.536609

2014-12-19

$0.060203

2014-12-19

$0.44267

2014-09-19

$0.635449

2014-06-20

$1.101283

2014-03-21

$0.289367

2013-12-20

$0.781486

2013-09-20

$0.532214

2013-06-21

$0.095845

WDIV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WDIV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WDIV

Stock not rated.

WDIV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.42%

21.26%

2years

WDIV

News
WDIV

Research
WDIV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WDIV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

WDIV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5756

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8633

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6207

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0060

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3577

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0824

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4770

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7991

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3821

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8333

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5423

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9160

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2734

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5639

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6195

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1473

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3413

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2881

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.5011

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6924

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0175

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3653

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4427

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0602

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.5366

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6354

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1013

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2894

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7815

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5322

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0958

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

WDIV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

