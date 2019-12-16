Best Dividend Stocks
Westbrook Thompson Over Riding Royalty Units - Unit

Stock

WBTMU

Price as of:

$71.05 +2.0 +2.9%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Westbrook Thompson Over Riding Royalty Units - Unit (WBTMU)

WBTMU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WBTMU DARS™ Rating

WBTMU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$71.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$71.05

Day's Range

$71.05 - $71.05

Previous Close

$69.05

52 week low / high

$64.0 - $75.25

Percent off 52 week high

-5.58%

WBTMU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WBTMU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade WBTMU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WBTMU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WBTMU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2016-07-06

$1.009941

2015-07-02

$2.143604

2015-01-05

$3.625046

2014-07-03

$3.848503

2014-01-06

$5.31954

2013-07-03

$4.443628

2013-01-03

$3.762624

2012-07-05

$5.470021

2012-01-05

$4.79985

2011-07-06

$5.3777

2011-01-04

$4.226972

2010-07-02

$5.394992

2010-01-05

$3.248986

2009-06-26

$3.951619

2008-12-29

$8.323032

2008-06-26

$7.535813

2007-12-27

$5.407025

2007-06-27

$5.29268

2006-12-27

$5.72019

2006-06-28

$5.73249

2005-12-28

$4.76884

2005-06-28

$4.665645

2004-12-29

$3.70921

2004-06-28

$3.46739

2004-01-06

$2.89097

2003-06-26

$3.62112

2002-12-27

$2.45853

2002-06-28

$2.14811

2001-12-27

$2.90575

2001-06-27

$5.0264643

2000-12-27

$3.8532152

2000-06-28

$2.8615932

2000-01-07

$2.1480417

1999-06-28

$1.53518

1998-12-29

$1.48412

1998-07-07

$2.0323223

1997-12-29

$2.13631

1997-06-26

$3.08312

1996-12-27

$3.1488

1996-06-26

$1.878722

1995-12-27

$1.8658

1995-06-28

$1.70591

WBTMU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WBTMU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WBTMU

Stock not rated.

WBTMU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

23.41%

30.12%

2years

WBTMU

News
WBTMU

Research
WBTMU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WBTMU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

WBTMU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$2.5243

2019-07-01

Unknown

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.9644

2019-01-02

Unknown

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.2185

2018-07-02

Unknown

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6614

2018-01-02

Unknown

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7178

2017-07-03

Unknown

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.9432

2017-01-03

Unknown

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0099

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6760

2016-01-04

Unknown

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1436

Unknown

2015-07-02

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.6250

Unknown

2015-01-05

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.8485

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.3195

2014-01-02

2014-01-06

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.4436

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.7626

Unknown

2013-01-03

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.4700

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.7999

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2011-12-30

2012-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.3777

Unknown

2011-07-06

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.2270

Unknown

2011-01-04

2010-12-31

2011-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.3950

Unknown

2010-07-02

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.2490

Unknown

2010-01-05

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.9516

Unknown

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$8.3230

Unknown

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$7.5358

Unknown

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.4070

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.2927

Unknown

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.7202

Unknown

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.7325

Unknown

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.7688

Unknown

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.6656

Unknown

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.7092

Unknown

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.4674

Unknown

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.8910

Unknown

2004-01-06

2003-12-31

2004-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.6211

Unknown

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.4585

Unknown

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1481

Unknown

2002-06-28

2002-06-28

2002-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.9058

2001-12-14

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.0265

2001-06-18

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.8532

2000-12-21

2000-12-27

2000-12-31

2001-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.8616

2000-06-23

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1480

2000-01-06

2000-01-07

1999-12-31

2000-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5352

1999-06-09

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4841

1998-12-09

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.0323

1998-06-01

1998-07-07

1998-06-30

1998-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1363

1997-12-19

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.0831

1997-06-09

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.1488

1996-11-27

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8787

1996-06-12

1996-06-26

1996-06-30

1996-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8658

1995-12-21

1995-12-27

1995-12-31

1996-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7059

1995-06-19

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

WBTMU

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

