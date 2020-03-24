Best Dividend Stocks
Legg Mason ETF Investment Trust - Western Asset Total Return ETF

Stock

WBND

Price as of:

$24.13 +0.43 +1.81%

Industry

Other

WBND

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.91%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WBND DARS™ Rating

WBND

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.13

Quote Time

Today's Volume

12,764

Open Price

$23.67

Day's Range

$23.67 - $24.62

Previous Close

$23.7

52 week low / high

$23.01 - $27.97

Percent off 52 week high

-13.73%

WBND

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WBND has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WBND

Compare WBND to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

WBND

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WBND’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.056667

2020-02-03

$0.058333

2019-12-26

$0.108462

2019-12-26

$0.191502

2019-12-26

$0.301997

2019-12-02

$0.057842

2019-11-01

$0.031906

2019-10-01

$0.05875

2019-09-03

$0.126864

2019-08-01

$0.078462

2019-07-01

$0.079167

2019-07-01

$0.15321

2019-06-03

$0.0775

2019-05-01

$0.069091

2019-04-01

$0.053

2019-03-01

$0.05

2019-02-01

$0.111

2018-12-26

$0.069

2018-12-03

$0.067

WBND's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WBND

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WBND

Stock not rated.

WBND

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-56.09%

1years

WBND

WBND

WBND

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WBND

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

WBND

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0567

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3020

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2019-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1915

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2019-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0578

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0319

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0588

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1269

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1532

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0691

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1110

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Initial

Regular

Monthly

WBND

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

