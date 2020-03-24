Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

WBI Tactical Income Shares

Stock

WBII

Price as of:

$22.72 -0.26 -1.13%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

WBI Tactical Income Shares (WBII)

WBII

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.16%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.90

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WBII DARS™ Rating

WBII

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.72

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,420

Open Price

$22.6

Day's Range

$22.6 - $22.73

Previous Close

$22.98

52 week low / high

$20.71 - $25.94

Percent off 52 week high

-12.41%

WBII

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WBII has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WBII

Compare WBII to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade WBII's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WBII

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WBII’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-17

$0.07519662

2020-02-11

$0.07357878

2020-01-14

$0.17370434

2019-11-12

$0.09651065

2019-10-22

$0.08643357

2019-09-17

$0.08475112

2019-08-13

$0.09576076

2019-07-16

$0.10867399

2019-06-25

$0.03343995

2019-05-14

$0.08771114

2019-04-16

$0.09633134

2019-03-12

$0.08734981

2019-02-12

$0.07781929

2018-12-28

$0.08679891

2018-11-13

$0.08305716

2018-10-16

$0.08385531

2018-09-18

$0.08102571

2018-08-14

$0.08015365

2018-07-17

$0.09203086

2018-06-26

$0.10272773

2018-05-15

$0.07385424

2018-04-17

$0.04581306

2018-03-13

$0.04454508

2018-02-13

$0.05974693

2018-01-17

$0.09844248

2017-11-14

$0.06088477

2017-10-17

$0.05668844

2017-09-19

$0.05503006

2017-08-15

$0.05016535

2017-07-18

$0.05192021

2017-06-27

$0.09071807

2017-05-16

$0.03132915

2017-04-18

$0.02924695

2017-03-14

$0.0345006

2017-02-14

$0.00732291

2016-12-28

$0.06216912

2016-11-15

$0.02690225

2016-10-18

$0.02862662

2016-09-13

$0.02876979

2016-08-16

$0.03657582

2016-07-19

$0.03534733

2016-06-28

$0.02855981

2016-05-17

$0.02628567

2016-04-19

$0.03151809

2016-03-15

$0.02545644

2016-02-16

$0.01644369

2015-12-29

$0.08183405

2015-12-29

$0.00051

2015-12-29

$0.06442

2015-11-17

$0.02547886

2015-10-20

$0.0301044

2015-09-22

$0.02695961

2015-08-18

$0.02108338

2015-07-21

$0.0178339

2015-06-16

$0.03300213

2015-05-19

$0.02900279

2015-04-21

$0.01508107

2015-03-17

$0.04136927

2015-02-17

$0.0182479

2015-01-20

$0.02430182

2014-12-29

$0.02375793

2014-09-25

$0.04153371

WBII's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WBII

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WBII

Stock not rated.

WBII

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

24.48%

5.57%

0years

WBII

News
WBII

Research
WBII

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WBII

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

WBII

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0752

2020-03-16

2020-03-17

2020-03-18

2020-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0736

2020-02-10

2020-02-11

2020-02-12

2020-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1737

2020-01-13

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2019-11-11

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0848

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1087

2019-07-15

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0334

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0877

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2019-03-11

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2019-02-11

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0868

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0831

2018-11-12

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0839

2018-10-15

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1027

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0458

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-03-12

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2018-02-12

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0984

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0609

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0567

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0502

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0519

2017-07-17

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0907

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0313

2017-05-15

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0292

2017-04-17

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2017-03-13

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0073

2017-02-13

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0622

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0269

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0286

2016-10-17

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0288

2016-09-12

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0366

2016-08-15

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0353

2016-07-18

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0286

2016-06-27

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0263

2016-05-16

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2016-04-18

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0164

2016-02-12

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0005

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0818

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2015-11-16

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0301

2015-10-19

2015-10-20

2015-10-22

2015-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2015-09-21

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0211

2015-08-17

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0178

2015-07-20

2015-07-21

2015-07-23

2015-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-06-15

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-05-18

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0151

2015-04-20

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0414

2015-03-16

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0182

2015-02-13

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0243

2015-01-16

2015-01-20

2015-01-22

2015-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0238

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2014-09-24

2014-09-25

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

WBII

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X