WBI Large Cap Tactical Value Shares

Stock

WBIF

Price as of:

$24.99 -0.03 -0.12%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

WBI Large Cap Tactical Value Shares (WBIF)

WBIF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WBIF DARS™ Rating

WBIF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,441

Open Price

$25.18

Day's Range

$24.97 - $25.18

Previous Close

$25.02

52 week low / high

$24.44 - $28.92

Percent off 52 week high

-13.59%

WBIF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WBIF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WBIF

Compare WBIF to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

WBIF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WBIF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.07908959

2019-09-17

$0.03983521

2019-06-25

$0.06697483

2019-03-12

$0.10431576

2018-12-28

$0.07594223

2018-09-18

$0.08012448

2018-06-26

$0.08405329

2018-03-13

$0.04548244

2017-12-28

$0.01728725

2017-09-19

$0.04405898

2017-06-27

$0.07911545

2017-03-14

$0.07573534

2016-12-28

$0.0878204

2016-09-13

$0.04516817

2016-06-28

$0.02612247

2016-04-19

$0.0055812

2015-09-22

$0.01744293

2015-08-18

$0.00301581

2015-06-16

$0.09676049

2015-05-19

$0.0185941

2015-03-17

$0.04760059

2015-02-17

$0.0139593

2014-12-29

$0.0029789

2014-12-16

$0.0271669

2014-09-25

$0.01150084

WBIF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WBIF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WBIF

Stock not rated.

WBIF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

3years

WBIF

WBIF

WBIF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WBIF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

WBIF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0791

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0398

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0670

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1043

2019-03-11

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0759

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0801

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0841

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0455

2018-03-12

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0173

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0441

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0791

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0757

2017-03-13

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0878

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0452

2016-09-12

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0261

2016-06-27

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0056

2016-04-18

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0174

2015-09-21

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

2015-08-17

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0968

2015-06-15

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0186

2015-05-18

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0476

2015-03-16

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2015-02-13

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0272

2014-12-15

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0115

2014-09-24

2014-09-25

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

WBIF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

