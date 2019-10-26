Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

WBI SMID Tactical Select Shares

Stock

WBID

Price as of:

$19.67 -0.01 -0.05%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
WBI SMID Tactical Select Shares(WBID) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for WBI SMID Tactical Select Shares by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

WBI SMID Tactical Select Shares (WBID)

WBID

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WBID DARS™ Rating

WBID

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.67

Quote Time

Today's Volume

900

Open Price

$19.67

Day's Range

$19.67 - $19.69

Previous Close

$19.68

52 week low / high

$18.61 - $22.58

Percent off 52 week high

-12.89%

WBID

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WBID has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade WBID's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WBID

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WBID’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-17

$0.00844921

2019-06-25

$0.07102307

2019-03-12

$0.04011446

2018-12-28

$0.06734323

2018-09-18

$0.06954443

2018-06-26

$0.05202486

2018-03-13

$0.02770685

2017-12-28

$0.02615771

2017-09-19

$0.02529024

2017-06-27

$0.051037

2017-03-14

$0.03150116

2016-12-28

$0.09483729

2016-09-13

$0.00600798

2016-06-28

$0.00172072

2016-03-15

$0.00277291

2016-01-19

$0.01029409

2015-12-29

$0.029284

2015-11-17

$0.00793645

2015-10-20

$0.01107624

2015-09-22

$0.00096108

2015-07-21

$0.0298006

2014-09-25

$0.0212071

WBID's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WBID

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WBID

Stock not rated.

WBID

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

4years

WBID

News
WBID

Research
WBID

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WBID

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

WBID

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0084

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0710

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0401

2019-03-11

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0673

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0695

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0520

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0277

2018-03-12

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0262

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0253

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0510

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0315

2017-03-13

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0948

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0060

2016-09-12

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0017

2016-06-27

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0028

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0103

2016-01-15

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0293

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0079

2015-11-16

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0111

2015-10-19

2015-10-20

2015-10-22

2015-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0010

2015-09-21

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0298

2015-07-20

2015-07-21

2015-07-23

2015-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0212

2014-09-24

2014-09-25

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

WBID

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X