Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Stock

VXF

Price as of:

$83.98 +6.51 +8.4%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

VXF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.24%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.65

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

VXF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$83.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

339,319

Open Price

$81.55

Day's Range

$81.55 - $84.25

Previous Close

$77.47

52 week low / high

$74.19 - $133.06

Percent off 52 week high

-36.89%

VXF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VXF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VXF

Compare VXF to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade VXF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

VXF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VXF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.6617

2019-09-16

$0.3723

2019-06-17

$0.2942

2019-03-28

$0.3125

2018-12-19

$0.492

2018-09-26

$0.4703

2018-06-28

$0.3704

2018-03-26

$0.3236

2017-12-21

$0.5375

2017-09-20

$0.285

2017-06-21

$0.279

2017-03-24

$0.293

2016-12-22

$0.54

2016-09-13

$0.306

2016-06-21

$0.219

2016-03-21

$0.306

2015-12-17

$0.398

2015-09-23

$0.693

2015-03-25

$0.037

2014-12-22

$1.141

2014-03-25

$0.018

2013-12-24

$0.916

2013-03-20

$0.024

2012-12-24

$0.978

2012-03-22

$0.014

2011-12-23

$0.575

2011-03-23

$0.015

2010-12-27

$0.53

2010-03-23

$0.011

2009-12-24

$0.476

2009-03-23

$0.018

2008-12-24

$0.593

2008-03-12

$0.034

2007-12-20

$1.371

2007-03-22

$0.022

2006-12-22

$1.316

2006-03-20

$0.078

2005-12-27

$1.016

2004-12-27

$0.813

2003-12-22

$0.594

2003-03-31

$0.018

2002-12-23

$0.535

VXF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VXF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VXF

Stock not rated.

VXF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

23.81%

61.32%

0years

VXF

News
VXF

Research
VXF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VXF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

VXF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6617

2019-12-20

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2019-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3723

2019-09-12

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2942

2019-06-13

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4920

2018-12-17

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4703

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3704

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3236

2018-03-22

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5375

2017-12-19

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2790

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2930

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3060

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2190

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3060

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3980

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6930

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1410

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0180

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.9160

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0240

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.9780

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0140

2012-03-20

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.5750

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0150

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.5300

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0110

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.4760

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0180

2009-03-19

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.5930

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0340

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-18

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.3710

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0220

2007-03-21

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.3160

2006-12-21

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0780

2006-03-16

2006-03-20

2006-03-22

2006-03-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.0160

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

2006-01-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8130

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2005-01-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5940

2003-12-18

2003-12-22

2003-12-24

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0180

2003-03-21

2003-03-31

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.5350

2002-12-19

2002-12-23

2002-12-26

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

VXF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

