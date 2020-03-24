Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Stock

VWOB

Price as of:

$67.32 +0.32 +0.49%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

VWOB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

5.51%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$3.45

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

VWOB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$67.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,380

Open Price

$66.5

Day's Range

$66.5 - $67.89

Previous Close

$65.38

52 week low / high

$60.02 - $83.37

Percent off 52 week high

-21.58%

VWOB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VWOB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VWOB

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

VWOB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VWOB's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.2875

2020-02-03

$0.3068

2019-12-23

$0.333

2019-12-02

$0.3037

2019-11-01

$0.3256

2019-10-01

$0.3069

2019-09-03

$0.3164

2019-08-01

$0.328

2019-07-01

$0.3057

2019-06-03

$0.3307

2019-05-01

$0.2947

2019-04-01

$0.3209

2019-03-01

$0.2694

2019-02-01

$0.2906

2018-12-24

$0.3154

2018-12-03

$0.2882

2018-11-01

$0.3047

2018-10-01

$0.2823

2018-09-04

$0.2953

2018-08-01

$0.2938

2018-07-02

$0.2627

2018-06-01

$0.2857

2018-05-01

$0.2631

2018-04-02

$0.2987

2018-03-01

$0.235

2018-02-01

$0.2477

2017-12-26

$0.3335

2017-12-01

$0.293

2017-11-01

$0.335

2017-10-02

$0.303

2017-09-01

$0.335

2017-08-01

$0.304

2017-07-03

$0.303

2017-06-01

$0.299

2017-05-01

$0.303

2017-04-03

$0.318

2017-03-01

$0.303

2017-02-01

$0.273

2016-12-22

$0.329

2016-12-01

$0.317

2016-11-01

$0.295

2016-10-03

$0.303

2016-09-01

$0.295

2016-08-01

$0.311

2016-07-01

$0.303

2016-06-01

$0.334

2016-05-02

$0.299

2016-04-01

$0.307

2016-03-01

$0.301

2016-02-01

$0.26

2015-12-23

$0.365

2015-12-01

$0.317

2015-11-02

$0.286

2015-10-01

$0.287

2015-09-01

$0.303

2015-08-03

$0.294

2015-07-01

$0.295

2015-06-01

$0.294

2015-05-01

$0.297

2015-04-01

$0.313

2015-03-02

$0.286

2015-02-02

$0.309

2014-12-01

$0.263

2014-11-03

$0.293

2014-10-01

$0.293

2014-09-02

$0.285

2014-08-01

$0.284

2014-07-01

$0.301

2014-06-02

$0.293

2014-05-01

$0.278

2014-04-01

$0.296

2014-03-03

$0.287

2014-02-03

$0.236

2013-12-24

$0.333

2013-12-02

$0.276

2013-11-01

$0.277

2013-10-01

$0.231

2013-09-03

$0.26

2013-08-01

$0.261

2013-07-01

$0.189

VWOB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VWOB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VWOB

Stock not rated.

VWOB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.33%

-7.40%

1years

VWOB

VWOB

VWOB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VWOB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

VWOB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2875

2020-02-27

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3068

2020-01-30

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3330

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3037

2019-11-27

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3256

2019-10-30

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3069

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3164

2019-08-29

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3280

2019-07-30

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3057

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3307

2019-05-30

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2947

2019-04-29

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3209

2019-03-28

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2694

2019-02-27

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2906

2019-01-30

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3154

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2882

2018-11-29

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3047

2018-10-30

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2823

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2953

2018-08-30

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2938

2018-07-30

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2627

2018-06-28

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2857

2018-05-30

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2631

2018-04-27

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2987

2018-03-28

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2018-02-27

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2477

2018-01-30

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3335

2017-12-21

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2930

2017-11-29

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3350

2017-10-30

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3030

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3350

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3040

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3030

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2990

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3030

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3180

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3030

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2730

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3290

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3170

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2950

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3030

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2950

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3110

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3030

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3340

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2990

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3070

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3010

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3650

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3170

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2860

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2870

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3030

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2940

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2950

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2940

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2970

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3130

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2860

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3090

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2630

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2930

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2930

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2850

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2840

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3010

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2930

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2780

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2960

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2870

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2360

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3330

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2760

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2770

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2310

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2610

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1890

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Initial

Regular

Monthly

VWOB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

