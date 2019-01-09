Best Dividend Stocks
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust (VVR)

VVR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.87%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.29

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VVR DARS™ Rating

VVR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

239,925

Open Price

$2.76

Day's Range

$2.71 - $2.88

Previous Close

$2.59

52 week low / high

$1.9 - $4.44

Percent off 52 week high

-35.59%

VVR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VVR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VVR

Compare VVR to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

VVR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VVR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-16

$0.024

2020-02-13

$0.024

2020-01-14

$0.024

2019-12-12

$0.024

2019-11-12

$0.024

2019-10-15

$0.024

2019-09-17

$0.023

2019-08-13

$0.023

2019-07-16

$0.023

2019-06-13

$0.021

2019-05-14

$0.021

2019-04-11

$0.021

2019-03-12

$0.021

2019-02-12

$0.021

2019-01-15

$0.021

2018-12-13

$0.0465

2018-11-09

$0.0195

2018-10-15

$0.0195

2018-09-13

$0.0195

2018-08-13

$0.0195

2018-07-16

$0.0195

2018-06-12

$0.0195

2018-05-14

$0.0195

2018-04-16

$0.0195

2018-03-14

$0.0195

2018-02-14

$0.0195

2018-01-23

$0.0195

2017-12-12

$0.0205

2017-11-14

$0.0205

2017-10-12

$0.0205

2017-09-12

$0.0205

2017-08-09

$0.0205

2017-07-12

$0.0205

2017-06-12

$0.0205

2017-05-10

$0.0235

2017-04-11

$0.0235

2017-03-13

$0.0235

2017-02-13

$0.0235

2017-01-17

$0.0235

2016-12-12

$0.0235

2016-11-09

$0.0235

2016-10-12

$0.0235

2016-09-12

$0.0235

2016-08-10

$0.0245

2016-07-11

$0.0245

2016-06-09

$0.0245

2016-05-11

$0.026

2016-04-11

$0.026

2016-03-10

$0.026

2016-02-10

$0.026

2016-01-13

$0.026

2015-12-09

$0.026

2015-11-12

$0.026

2015-10-13

$0.026

2015-09-10

$0.026

2015-08-11

$0.026

2015-07-09

$0.026

2015-06-09

$0.026

2015-05-11

$0.028

2015-04-09

$0.028

2015-03-11

$0.028

2015-02-11

$0.028

2015-01-12

$0.028

2014-12-12

$0.028

2014-11-12

$0.026

2014-10-14

$0.026

2014-09-11

$0.026

2014-08-07

$0.026

2014-07-10

$0.026

2014-06-11

$0.026

2014-05-08

$0.028

2014-04-10

$0.028

2014-03-12

$0.028

2014-02-12

$0.028

2014-01-13

$0.028

2013-12-10

$0.0305

2013-11-06

$0.0305

2013-10-09

$0.0305

2013-09-11

$0.0305

2013-08-08

$0.0305

2013-07-09

$0.0305

2013-06-11

$0.0305

2013-05-09

$0.0305

2013-04-09

$0.0305

2013-03-07

$0.0305

2013-02-07

$0.0305

2013-01-10

$0.0305

2012-12-12

$0.0305

2012-11-13

$0.0305

2012-10-10

$0.0265

2012-09-14

$0.0265

2012-08-13

$0.0265

2012-07-12

$0.0265

2012-06-13

$0.0265

2012-05-11

$0.0265

2012-04-11

$0.0265

2012-03-12

$0.0265

2012-02-13

$0.0265

2012-01-12

$0.024

2011-12-13

$0.024

2011-11-14

$0.024

2011-10-12

$0.024

2011-09-13

$0.024

2011-08-11

$0.024

2011-07-13

$0.024

2011-06-13

$0.024

2011-05-11

$0.024

2011-04-13

$0.024

2011-03-11

$0.024

2011-02-11

$0.024

2011-01-12

$0.024

2010-12-13

$0.024

2010-11-10

$0.024

2010-10-13

$0.024

2010-09-13

$0.0261

2010-08-11

$0.0261

2010-07-13

$0.0271

2010-06-11

$0.0271

2010-05-12

$0.0271

2010-04-13

$0.0251

2010-03-11

$0.0251

2010-02-10

$0.0251

2010-01-13

$0.0251

2009-12-11

$0.0251

2009-11-10

$0.0251

2009-10-13

$0.0251

2009-09-11

$0.0251

2009-08-12

$0.0251

2009-07-13

$0.0251

2009-06-11

$0.0251

2009-05-13

$0.0251

2009-04-13

$0.0251

2009-03-11

$0.0251

2009-02-11

$0.0263

2009-01-13

$0.0376

2008-12-11

$0.042

2008-11-12

$0.042

2008-10-10

$0.0403

2008-09-11

$0.0378

2008-08-13

$0.0378

2008-07-11

$0.0378

2008-06-11

$0.0378

2008-05-13

$0.0378

2008-04-11

$0.0539

2008-03-12

$0.0578

2008-02-13

$0.0578

2008-01-11

$0.0595

2007-12-12

$0.0595

2007-11-13

$0.0595

2007-10-11

$0.0595

2007-09-12

$0.0595

2007-08-13

$0.0595

2007-07-11

$0.0615

2007-06-13

$0.0615

2007-05-11

$0.0615

2007-04-11

$0.063

2007-03-13

$0.063

2007-02-13

$0.063

2007-01-11

$0.063

2006-12-13

$0.063

2006-11-13

$0.063

2006-10-11

$0.0615

2006-09-13

$0.0615

2006-08-11

$0.058

2006-07-12

$0.0552

2006-06-13

$0.0552

2006-05-11

$0.0541

2006-04-11

$0.0524

2006-03-13

$0.0507

2006-02-13

$0.0507

2006-01-11

$0.0476

2005-12-13

$0.0473

2005-11-10

$0.046

2005-10-12

$0.0451

2005-09-13

$0.0438

2005-08-11

$0.0431

2005-07-13

$0.0424

2005-06-13

$0.0424

2005-05-11

$0.0414

2005-04-13

$0.0396

2005-03-11

$0.0396

2005-02-11

$0.0396

2005-01-12

$0.0371

2004-12-13

$0.036

2004-11-10

$0.0353

2004-10-13

$0.0353

2004-09-13

$0.0342

2004-08-11

$0.0334

2004-07-13

$0.0334

2004-06-14

$0.0334

2004-05-12

$0.0334

2004-04-13

$0.0334

2004-03-11

$0.0334

2004-02-11

$0.0334

2004-01-13

$0.0334

2003-12-11

$0.0334

2003-11-12

$0.0327

2003-10-10

$0.0327

2003-09-11

$0.0327

2003-08-13

$0.0337

2003-07-11

$0.0348

2003-06-11

$0.0358

2003-05-13

$0.0364

2003-04-11

$0.0364

2003-03-12

$0.0364

2003-02-12

$0.0364

2002-12-27

$0.0379

2002-12-11

$0.0379

2002-11-13

$0.039

2002-10-10

$0.0376

2002-09-11

$0.0376

2002-08-13

$0.0376

2002-07-11

$0.0376

2002-06-12

$0.0376

2002-05-13

$0.0395

2002-04-11

$0.0395

2002-03-13

$0.0395

2002-02-13

$0.0395

2001-12-27

$0.041

2001-12-12

$0.0425

2001-11-13

$0.0439

2001-10-11

$0.0483

2001-09-17

$0.0506

2001-08-13

$0.0554

2001-07-11

$0.0587

2001-06-13

$0.061

2001-05-11

$0.0643

2001-04-10

$0.068

2001-03-13

$0.071

2001-02-13

$0.073

2000-12-27

$0.073

2000-12-13

$0.073

2000-11-13

$0.073

2000-10-11

$0.073

2000-09-13

$0.073

2000-08-11

$0.07

2000-07-12

$0.07

2000-06-13

$0.07

2000-05-11

$0.07

2000-04-12

$0.07

2000-03-13

$0.07

2000-02-11

$0.067

1999-12-28

$0.067

1999-12-13

$0.067

1999-12-13

$0.001

1999-12-13

$0.0079

1999-11-10

$0.067

1999-10-13

$0.067

1999-09-13

$0.067

1999-08-11

$0.065

1999-07-13

$0.065

1999-06-11

$0.065

1999-05-12

$0.063

1999-04-13

$0.063

1999-03-11

$0.063

1999-02-10

$0.061

1999-01-08

$0.061

1998-12-11

$0.063

1998-12-11

$0.002

1998-11-10

$0.063

1998-10-13

$0.063

1998-09-11

$0.065

1998-08-12

$0.065

VVR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VVR

Stock not rated.

VVR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.34%

7.87%

1years

VVR

News
VVR

Research
VVR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VVR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

VVR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0240

2020-03-02

2020-03-16

2020-03-17

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2020-02-03

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2020-01-02

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2019-04-01

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2018-11-01

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2018-10-01

2018-10-15

2018-10-16

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2018-08-01

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2018-07-02

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2018-04-02

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2018-01-02

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2017-12-01

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2017-06-01

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2017-05-01

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2016-12-01

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2016-09-01

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2016-08-01

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2016-07-01

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-04-01

2016-04-11

2016-04-13

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-03-01

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-09-01

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-07-01

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2015-05-01

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2015-04-01

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2015-01-02

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2014-12-01

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-08-01

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-07-01

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2014-04-01

2014-04-10

2014-04-14

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2013-12-02

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2013-11-01

2013-11-06

2013-11-11

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2013-08-01

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2013-07-01

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2013-06-03

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2013-05-01

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2013-04-01

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2013-03-01

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2013-02-01

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2013-01-02

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2012-10-01

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2012-09-04

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2012-03-01

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2012-01-03

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-09-30

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0261

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0261

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0271

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0271

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0271

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2009-07-27

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2009-03-02

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0263

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0403

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0539

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0578

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0578

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2007-01-03

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2006-05-11

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0524

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0507

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0507

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0476

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0451

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0438

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0431

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0414

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0396

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0396

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0396

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0371

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0353

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0353

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0342

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0334

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0334

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0334

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0334

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0334

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0334

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0334

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0334

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0334

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0327

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0327

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0327

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0337

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0348

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0358

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0364

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0364

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0364

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0364

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0379

2002-12-23

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0379

2002-11-29

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2002-10-31

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2001-12-20

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2001-11-01

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0483

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0506

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0587

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0643

2001-05-03

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2001-04-02

2001-04-10

2001-04-12

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-03-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2001-01-02

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2000-12-15

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2000-12-01

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2000-10-02

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2000-09-01

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-06-30

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-06-01

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-05-01

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1999-12-21

1999-12-28

1999-12-30

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0079

1999-12-03

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0010

1999-12-03

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1999-12-03

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1999-11-03

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1999-09-30

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1999-08-31

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1999-08-02

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1999-06-30

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1999-06-01

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1999-05-03

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1999-03-02

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1999-02-02

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1998-12-30

1999-01-08

1999-01-12

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0020

1998-12-03

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-12-03

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-11-02

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0630

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1998-08-03

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

VVR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

