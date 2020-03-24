Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Stock

VTWV

Price as of:

$66.55 +3.68 +5.85%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)

VTWV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.45%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.99

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VTWV DARS™ Rating

VTWV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$66.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

28,348

Open Price

$66.18

Day's Range

$65.69 - $68.1

Previous Close

$62.87

52 week low / high

$60.58 - $113.24

Percent off 52 week high

-41.23%

VTWV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VTWV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VTWV

Compare VTWV to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade VTWV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VTWV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VTWV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.7467

2019-09-26

$0.5908

2019-06-21

$0.561

2019-03-25

$0.1392

2018-12-13

$0.5528

2018-09-26

$0.6096

2018-06-28

$0.5777

2018-03-22

$0.1603

2017-12-14

$0.6712

2017-09-27

$0.476

2017-06-28

$0.475

2017-03-22

$0.162

2016-12-14

$0.634

2016-09-20

$0.503

2016-06-21

$0.344

2016-03-21

$0.141

2015-12-21

$0.584

2015-09-21

$1.037

2014-12-22

$1.503

2013-12-24

$1.223

2012-12-24

$1.238

2011-12-23

$0.72

2010-12-27

$0.42

VTWV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VTWV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VTWV

Stock not rated.

VTWV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.74%

46.58%

6years

VTWV

News
VTWV

Research
VTWV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VTWV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

VTWV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7467

2019-12-12

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5908

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5610

2019-06-19

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1392

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5528

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6096

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5777

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1603

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6712

2017-12-12

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4760

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1620

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6340

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5030

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3440

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1410

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5840

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0370

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5030

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2230

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2380

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7200

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4200

2010-12-23

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Initial

Regular

Annual

VTWV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X