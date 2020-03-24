Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Stock

VTWG

Price as of:

$107.97 +6.94 +6.87%

Industry

Other

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG)

VTWG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.43

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VTWG DARS™ Rating

VTWG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$107.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,412

Open Price

$106.46

Day's Range

$105.94 - $108.49

Previous Close

$101.03

52 week low / high

$94.3 - $164.37

Percent off 52 week high

-34.31%

VTWG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VTWG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VTWG

Compare VTWG to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

VTWG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VTWG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.3582

2019-09-26

$0.3451

2019-06-21

$0.2477

2019-03-25

$0.1679

2018-12-13

$0.2518

2018-09-26

$0.2669

2018-06-28

$0.2129

2018-03-22

$0.1451

2017-12-14

$0.2366

2017-09-27

$0.231

2017-06-28

$0.235

2017-03-22

$0.165

2016-12-14

$0.324

2016-09-20

$0.412

2016-06-21

$0.174

2016-03-21

$0.161

2015-12-21

$0.262

2015-09-21

$0.473

2014-12-22

$0.641

2013-12-24

$0.549

2012-12-24

$0.562

2011-12-23

$0.185

2010-12-27

$0.17

VTWG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VTWG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VTWG

Stock not rated.

VTWG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.20%

28.05%

2years

VTWG

News
VTWG

Research
VTWG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VTWG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

VTWG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3582

2019-12-12

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3451

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2477

2019-06-19

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1679

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2518

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2669

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2129

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1451

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2366

2017-12-12

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2310

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3240

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4120

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1740

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1610

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2620

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4730

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6410

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5490

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5620

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1850

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1700

2010-12-23

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Initial

Regular

Annual

VTWG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

X