Vanguard Value ETF

Stock

VTV

Price as of:

$81.97 +5.21 +6.79%

Industry

Other

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

VTV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.33%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get VTV DARS™ Rating

VTV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$81.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,623,589

Open Price

$80.58

Day's Range

$80.52 - $82.41

Previous Close

$76.76

52 week low / high

$75.55 - $121.71

Percent off 52 week high

-32.65%

VTV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VTV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VTV

Compare VTV to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade VTV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

VTV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VTV's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.9093

2019-09-16

$0.6575

2019-06-27

$0.6988

2019-03-28

$0.7348

2018-12-24

$0.7083

2018-09-28

$0.7312

2018-06-22

$0.6279

2018-03-22

$0.6029

2017-12-21

$0.6472

2017-09-22

$0.675

2017-06-23

$0.557

2017-03-24

$0.558

2016-12-22

$0.695

2016-09-13

$0.558

2016-06-14

$0.484

2016-03-21

$0.536

2015-12-21

$0.588

2015-09-21

$0.525

2015-06-22

$0.51

2015-03-25

$0.5

2014-12-22

$0.513

2014-09-24

$0.476

2014-06-24

$0.454

2014-03-25

$0.43

2013-12-24

$0.492

2013-09-23

$0.417

2013-06-24

$0.391

2013-03-22

$0.388

2012-12-24

$0.49

2012-09-24

$0.388

2012-06-25

$0.388

2012-03-26

$0.342

2011-12-23

$0.408

2011-09-23

$0.358

2011-06-24

$0.32

2011-03-25

$0.317

2010-12-27

$0.353

2010-09-24

$0.327

2010-06-24

$0.307

2010-03-25

$0.27

2009-12-22

$0.411

2009-09-24

$0.3

2009-03-25

$0.377

2008-12-22

$0.431

2008-09-24

$0.457

2008-06-24

$0.416

2008-03-25

$0.439

2007-12-20

$0.555

2007-09-24

$0.46

2007-06-25

$0.378

2007-03-26

$0.427

2006-12-22

$0.51

2006-09-25

$0.375

2006-06-26

$0.324

2006-03-20

$0.372

2005-12-27

$0.468

2005-09-26

$0.396

2005-06-27

$0.321

2005-03-24

$0.296

2004-12-27

$0.392

2004-09-27

$0.295

2004-06-28

$0.264

2004-03-29

$0.27

VTV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VTV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VTV

Stock not rated.

VTV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.28%

21.22%

9years

VTV

News
VTV

Research
VTV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VTV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

Brought to You by Mitre Media

VTV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9093

2019-12-20

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2019-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6575

2019-09-12

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6988

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7348

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7083

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7312

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6279

2018-06-20

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6029

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6472

2017-12-19

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2017-09-20

2017-09-22

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5570

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5580

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6950

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5580

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4840

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5360

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5880

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5130

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4760

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4540

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4920

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4170

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3910

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3880

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3880

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3880

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3420

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3580

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3170

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3530

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3270

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3070

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4110

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2690

2009-06-22

Unknown

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3770

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4310

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4570

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4160

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4390

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3780

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4270

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2006-12-21

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-09-21

2006-09-25

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3240

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3720

2006-03-16

2006-03-20

2006-03-22

2006-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4680

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

2006-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3960

2005-09-16

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3210

2005-06-17

2005-06-27

2005-06-29

2005-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2960

2005-03-18

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3920

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2005-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2004-09-17

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2640

2004-06-18

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

Unknown

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

VTV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

