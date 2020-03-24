Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index ETF

Stock

VTEB

Price as of:

$49.93 +0.83 +1.7%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index ETF (VTEB)

VTEB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.35%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.08

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


VTEB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$49.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,200,261

Open Price

$49.22

Day's Range

$48.84 - $50.14

Previous Close

$48.96

52 week low / high

$44.0 - $55.41

Percent off 52 week high

-10.14%

VTEB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VTEB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VTEB

Compare VTEB to Popular Screens

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade VTEB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

VTEB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VTEB's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.0897

2020-02-03

$0.0965

2019-12-23

$0.0993

2019-12-02

$0.098

2019-11-01

$0.1015

2019-10-01

$0.1001

2019-09-03

$0.1034

2019-08-01

$0.1055

2019-07-01

$0.1033

2019-06-03

$0.1062

2019-05-01

$0.1023

2019-04-01

$0.1063

2019-03-01

$0.0968

2019-02-01

$0.1071

2018-12-24

$0.1034

2018-12-03

$0.1007

2018-11-01

$0.1071

2018-10-01

$0.0958

2018-09-04

$0.1005

2018-08-01

$0.0996

2018-07-02

$0.0908

2018-06-01

$0.0926

2018-05-01

$0.0934

2018-04-02

$0.0929

2018-03-01

$0.0827

2018-02-01

$0.0887

2017-12-26

$0.0885

2017-12-01

$0.09

2017-11-01

$0.08

2017-10-02

$0.086

2017-09-01

$0.088

2017-08-01

$0.084

2017-07-03

$0.087

2017-06-01

$0.086

2017-05-01

$0.088

2017-04-03

$0.077

2017-03-01

$0.083

2017-02-01

$0.073

2016-12-22

$0.078

2016-12-01

$0.082

2016-11-01

$0.063

2016-10-03

$0.072

2016-09-01

$0.084

2016-08-01

$0.064

2016-07-01

$0.067

2016-06-01

$0.051

2016-05-02

$0.071

2016-04-01

$0.066

2016-03-01

$0.071

2016-02-01

$0.065

2015-12-23

$0.103

2015-12-01

$0.032

2015-11-02

$0.067

2015-10-01

$0.076

2015-09-01

$0.019

VTEB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VTEB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VTEB

Stock not rated.

VTEB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.13%

-12.47%

4years

VTEB

News
VTEB

Research
VTEB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VTEB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

VTEB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0897

2020-02-27

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2020-01-30

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0993

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2019-11-27

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2019-10-30

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1001

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1034

2019-08-29

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1055

2019-07-30

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1062

2019-05-30

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1023

2019-04-29

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2019-03-28

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0968

2019-02-27

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1071

2019-01-30

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1034

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1007

2018-11-29

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1071

2018-10-30

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2018-08-30

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0996

2018-07-30

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0908

2018-06-28

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

2018-05-30

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0934

2018-04-27

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2018-03-28

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0827

2018-02-27

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0887

2018-01-30

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2017-12-21

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-11-29

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2017-10-30

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Initial

Regular

Monthly

VTEB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

