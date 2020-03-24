Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small Cap Index ETF

Stock

VSS

Price as of:

$72.56 +4.51 +6.67%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small Cap Index ETF (VSS)

VSS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

12.48%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$8.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VSS DARS™ Rating

VSS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$72.56

Quote Time

Today's Volume

284,894

Open Price

$71.65

Day's Range

$71.46 - $72.76

Previous Close

$67.64

52 week low / high

$66.95 - $112.49

Percent off 52 week high

-35.86%

VSS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VSS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VSS

Compare VSS to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade VSS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VSS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VSS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-23

$2.15

2019-09-24

$0.5615

2019-06-17

$0.8555

2019-03-25

$0.0439

2018-12-24

$1.5359

2018-09-26

$0.3707

2018-06-22

$0.7038

2018-03-26

$0.0395

2017-12-21

$2.006

2017-09-20

$0.473

2017-06-21

$0.824

2017-03-22

$0.074

2016-12-20

$1.459

2016-09-13

$0.469

2016-06-14

$0.796

2016-03-15

$0.027

2015-12-21

$1.248

2015-09-25

$0.454

2015-06-26

$0.699

2015-03-25

$0.066

2014-12-22

$1.408

2014-09-24

$0.389

2014-06-24

$0.748

2013-12-20

$1.584

2013-09-23

$0.375

2013-06-24

$0.834

2012-12-20

$1.95

2012-09-24

$0.755

2011-12-21

$2.474

2010-12-22

$2.182

2010-12-22

$0.417

2010-12-22

$0.346

2009-12-24

$0.917

2009-12-24

$0.547

VSS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VSS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VSS

Stock not rated.

VSS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

36.56%

138.17%

1years

VSS

News
VSS

Research
VSS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VSS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

VSS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1500

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5615

2019-09-20

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8555

2019-06-13

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0439

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5359

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3707

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7038

2018-06-20

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0395

2018-03-22

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0060

2017-12-19

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4730

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8240

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0740

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4590

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4690

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7960

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0270

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2480

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4540

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6990

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0660

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4080

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3890

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7480

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5840

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8340

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9500

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7550

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.4740

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3460

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.4170

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$2.1820

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5470

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.9170

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Initial

Regular

Annual

VSS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X