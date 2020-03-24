Best Dividend Stocks
Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Stock

VSDA

Price as of:

$26.76 +1.54 +6.15%

Industry

Other

Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

VSDA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.14%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.59

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VSDA DARS™ Rating

VSDA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,057

Open Price

$26.21

Day's Range

$26.2 - $26.76

Previous Close

$25.03

52 week low / high

$24.59 - $37.01

Percent off 52 week high

-28.21%

VSDA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VSDA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VSDA

Compare VSDA to Popular Screens

VSDA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VSDA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-11

$0.0492

2020-02-12

$0.023178

2019-12-18

$0.110092

2019-11-13

$0.032849

2019-10-15

$0.041916

2019-09-10

$0.043754

2019-08-14

$0.022177

2019-07-17

$0.0417

2019-06-13

$0.05196

2019-05-15

$0.0198

2019-04-16

$0.044605

2019-03-07

$0.048662

2019-02-13

$0.024691

2019-01-16

$0.002767

2018-12-19

$0.083249

2018-11-14

$0.031982

2018-10-17

$0.068249

2018-09-07

$0.024

2018-08-15

$0.017871

2018-07-17

$0.041647

2018-06-13

$0.06284

2018-05-16

$0.021886

2018-04-17

$0.060008

2018-03-07

$0.030158

2018-02-14

$0.02197

2018-01-17

$0.002235

2017-12-22

$0.121204

2017-11-15

$0.018474

2017-10-17

$0.036994

2017-09-07

$0.049732

2017-08-15

$0.030813

2017-07-18

$0.010289

2017-06-13

$0.040555

2017-05-16

$0.042971

VSDA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VSDA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VSDA

Stock not rated.

VSDA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.92%

21.74%

2years

VSDA

News
VSDA

Research
VSDA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VSDA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

VSDA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0492

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-12

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0232

2020-02-11

2020-02-12

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1101

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0419

2019-10-14

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0438

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0222

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0417

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0198

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0446

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0487

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0247

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0028

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0832

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0682

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0179

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0416

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0219

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0302

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0022

2018-01-17

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1212

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0185

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0497

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0308

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0103

2017-07-17

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0406

2017-06-12

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2017-05-15

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-19

Initial

Regular

Monthly

VSDA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X