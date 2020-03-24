Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred Portfolio

Stock

VRP

Price as of:

$18.29 -0.3 -1.65%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred Portfolio (VRP)

VRP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.58%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.09

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VRP DARS™ Rating

VRP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.29

Quote Time

Today's Volume

62,007

Open Price

$18.15

Day's Range

$18.06 - $18.74

Previous Close

$17.86

52 week low / high

$13.33 - $26.46

Percent off 52 week high

-32.50%

VRP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VRP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VRP

Compare VRP to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade VRP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VRP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VRP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.08799

2020-02-24

$0.09047

2020-01-21

$0.09374

2019-12-23

$0.09695

2019-11-18

$0.10487

2019-10-21

$0.10778

2019-09-23

$0.11161

2019-08-19

$0.10366

2019-07-22

$0.11137

2019-06-24

$0.11558

2019-05-20

$0.1168

2019-04-22

$0.11425

2019-03-18

$0.11281

2019-02-19

$0.11

2019-01-22

$0.12365

2018-12-24

$0.11393

2018-11-19

$0.10274

2018-10-22

$0.10331

2018-09-24

$0.10297

2018-08-20

$0.09106

2018-07-23

$0.09

2018-06-18

$0.09862

2018-05-21

$0.09382

2018-04-23

$0.0984

2018-03-19

$0.10151

2018-02-20

$0.10285

2018-01-22

$0.10551

2017-12-18

$0.09221

2017-11-20

$0.10248

2017-10-23

$0.08561

2017-09-18

$0.09534

2017-08-15

$0.1

2017-07-14

$0.10266

2017-06-15

$0.10148

2017-05-15

$0.10244

2017-04-13

$0.10502

2017-03-15

$0.10519

2017-02-15

$0.10445

2017-01-13

$0.1056

2016-12-15

$0.11375

2016-11-15

$0.10691

2016-10-14

$0.10295

2016-09-15

$0.10028

2016-08-15

$0.10205

2016-07-15

$0.10217

2016-06-15

$0.10748

2016-05-13

$0.10748

2016-04-15

$0.10982

2016-03-15

$0.101

2016-02-12

$0.1

2016-01-15

$0.10099

2015-12-15

$0.1

2015-11-13

$0.10959

2015-10-15

$0.10729

2015-09-15

$0.09424

2015-08-14

$0.09875

2015-07-15

$0.10877

2015-06-15

$0.10623

2015-05-15

$0.09726

2015-04-15

$0.0976

2015-03-13

$0.09622

2015-02-13

$0.10288

2015-01-15

$0.1

2014-12-15

$0.10139

2014-11-14

$0.10896

2014-10-15

$0.1

2014-09-15

$0.11

2014-08-15

$0.11

2014-07-15

$0.11

2014-06-13

$0.11

VRP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VRP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VRP

Stock not rated.

VRP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.35%

-18.33%

2years

VRP

News
VRP

Research
VRP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VRP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

VRP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0880

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2020-02-21

2020-02-24

2020-02-25

2020-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0937

2020-01-17

2020-01-21

2020-01-22

2020-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1049

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1078

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1116

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1037

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1114

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1168

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1143

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1128

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1237

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1139

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1027

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0911

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0986

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0938

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0984

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1029

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1055

2018-01-19

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0922

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0856

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0953

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1027

2017-07-13

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1024

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2017-04-12

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1052

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1056

2017-01-12

2017-01-13

2017-01-18

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1138

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1069

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2016-10-13

2016-10-14

2016-10-18

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1003

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1021

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1022

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

2016-07-19

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2016-05-12

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1098

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2016-02-11

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1096

2015-11-12

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1073

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0942

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2015-08-13

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1088

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1062

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0973

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0976

2015-04-14

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0962

2015-03-12

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1029

2015-02-12

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2015-01-14

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1014

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1090

2014-11-13

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-10-14

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-07-14

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-06-12

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-06-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

VRP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X