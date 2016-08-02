Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Utilities ETF

Stock

VPU

Price as of:

$103.02 +5.38 +5.46%

Industry

Other

VPU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.07%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VPU DARS™ Rating

VPU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$103.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

50,760

Open Price

$102.98

Day's Range

$102.69 - $105.94

Previous Close

$98.62

52 week low / high

$96.09 - $156.43

Percent off 52 week high

-33.52%

VPU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VPU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VPU

Compare VPU to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

VPU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VPU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$0.8749

2019-12-16

$1.0223

2019-09-26

$1.0885

2019-06-21

$0.9811

2019-03-21

$0.9454

2018-12-13

$1.0179

2018-09-24

$0.9343

2018-06-28

$1.0156

2018-03-16

$0.8389

2017-12-14

$0.9354

2017-09-27

$0.963

2017-06-28

$0.876

2017-03-24

$0.933

2016-12-14

$0.943

2016-09-20

$0.919

2016-06-21

$0.834

2016-03-21

$0.717

2015-12-17

$0.878

2015-09-25

$0.875

2015-06-26

$0.838

2015-03-23

$0.823

2014-12-18

$0.824

2014-09-22

$0.791

2014-06-23

$0.743

2014-03-24

$0.731

2013-12-20

$0.824

2013-09-23

$0.8

2013-06-24

$0.784

2013-03-22

$0.724

2012-12-20

$0.798

2012-09-24

$0.782

2012-06-25

$0.71

2012-03-26

$0.707

2011-12-21

$0.69

2011-09-23

$0.683

2011-06-24

$0.664

2011-03-25

$0.622

2010-12-22

$0.717

2010-09-24

$0.636

2010-06-24

$0.616

2010-03-25

$0.571

2009-12-22

$0.619

2009-09-24

$0.608

2009-03-25

$0.625

2008-12-22

$0.649

2008-09-24

$0.622

2008-06-24

$0.526

2008-03-25

$0.566

2007-12-14

$0.607

2007-09-24

$0.591

2007-06-25

$0.506

2007-03-26

$0.483

2006-12-18

$0.564

2006-09-25

$0.543

2006-06-26

$0.6

2006-03-20

$0.483

2005-12-22

$0.556

2005-09-26

$0.399

2005-06-27

$0.53

2005-03-24

$0.415

2004-12-22

$1.546

VPU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VPU

Stock not rated.

VPU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.90%

-13.32%

3years

VPU

News
VPU

Research
VPU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VPU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

VPU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8749

2020-03-06

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0223

2019-12-12

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0885

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9811

2019-06-19

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9454

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0179

2018-12-11

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9343

2018-09-20

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0156

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8389

2018-03-14

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9354

2017-12-12

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9630

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8760

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9330

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9430

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9190

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8340

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7170

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8780

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8380

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8230

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8240

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7910

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7430

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7310

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8240

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7840

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7240

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7980

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7820

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7070

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6830

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6640

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6220

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7170

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6360

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6160

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5710

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6190

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6080

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6180

2009-06-22

Unknown

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6490

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6220

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5260

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5660

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6070

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5910

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5060

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4830

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5640

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5430

2006-09-21

2006-09-25

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4830

2006-03-16

2006-03-20

2006-03-22

2006-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5560

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2006-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3990

2005-09-22

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2005-06-24

2005-06-27

2005-06-29

2005-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2005-03-21

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5460

2004-12-21

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2005-01-04

Initial

Regular

Annual

VPU

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

