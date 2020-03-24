Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Pacific ETF

Stock

VPL

Price as of:

$51.98 +3.43 +7.06%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Pacific ETF (VPL)

VPL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.09%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.05

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VPL DARS™ Rating

VPL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

397,079

Open Price

$52.39

Day's Range

$51.89 - $52.49

Previous Close

$48.55

52 week low / high

$48.0 - $71.07

Percent off 52 week high

-26.86%

VPL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VPL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VPL

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
VPL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VPL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.0115

2019-12-23

$1.0691

2019-09-24

$0.2615

2019-06-17

$0.5228

2019-03-25

$0.1261

2018-12-24

$0.9737

2018-09-26

$0.2449

2018-06-22

$0.5242

2018-03-26

$0.1142

2017-12-19

$0.9613

2017-09-20

$0.29

2017-06-21

$0.492

2017-03-22

$0.127

2016-12-20

$0.753

2016-09-13

$0.213

2016-06-14

$0.457

2016-03-15

$0.117

2015-12-21

$0.623

2015-09-25

$0.193

2015-06-26

$0.45

2015-03-25

$0.111

2014-12-22

$0.629

2014-09-24

$0.313

2014-06-24

$0.472

2014-03-25

$0.115

2013-12-20

$0.787

2013-09-23

$0.199

2013-06-24

$0.41

2013-03-22

$0.133

2012-12-20

$0.965

2012-09-24

$0.759

2011-12-21

$1.585

2010-12-22

$2.243

2009-12-24

$1.421

2008-12-24

$0.823

2007-12-24

$1.669

2006-12-22

$1.473

2005-12-27

$0.93

VPL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VPL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VPL

Stock not rated.

VPL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-70.92%

-97.68%

1years

VPL

VPL

VPL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VPL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

VPL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0115

2020-03-19

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0691

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2615

2019-09-20

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5228

2019-06-13

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1261

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9737

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2449

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5242

2018-06-20

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1142

2018-03-22

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9613

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4920

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1270

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7530

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2130

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4570

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1170

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6230

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1930

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1110

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6290

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3130

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4720

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7870

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1990

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1330

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9650

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7590

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5850

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.2430

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.4210

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8230

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.6690

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.4730

2006-12-21

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9300

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

2006-01-09

Initial

Regular

Annual

VPL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

