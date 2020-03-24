Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Stock

VOT

Price as of:

$117.05 +8.54 +7.87%

Industry

Other

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

VOT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.95%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.09

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get VOT DARS™ Rating

VOT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$117.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

151,976

Open Price

$114.9

Day's Range

$114.21 - $117.83

Previous Close

$108.51

52 week low / high

$106.07 - $171.07

Percent off 52 week high

-31.58%

VOT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VOT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VOT

Compare VOT to Popular Screens

VOT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VOT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$0.2737

2019-12-24

$0.4493

2019-09-16

$0.3

2019-06-27

$0.2682

2019-03-28

$0.2289

2018-12-24

$0.3089

2018-09-28

$0.2425

2018-06-22

$0.2357

2018-03-22

$0.2174

2017-12-21

$0.2456

2017-09-20

$0.289

2017-06-21

$0.192

2017-03-24

$0.193

2016-12-22

$0.327

2016-09-20

$0.22

2016-06-14

$0.151

2016-03-15

$0.163

2015-12-23

$0.355

2015-09-23

$0.438

2015-03-25

$0.017

2014-12-22

$0.794

2014-03-25

$0.011

2013-12-24

$0.541

2013-03-20

$0.013

2012-12-24

$0.465

2012-03-22

$0.008

2011-12-23

$0.314

2011-03-23

$0.005

2010-12-27

$0.322

2009-12-24

$0.282

2009-03-23

$0.008

2008-12-24

$0.222

2008-03-12

$0.005

2007-12-20

$0.143

2007-03-22

$0.01

2006-12-22

$0.211

VOT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VOT

Stock not rated.

VOT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.99%

-12.16%

8years

VOT

VOT

VOT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VOT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

VOT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2737

2020-03-06

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4493

2019-12-20

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2019-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-09-12

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2682

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2289

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3089

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2357

2018-06-20

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2174

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2456

2017-12-19

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1920

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1930

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3270

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1510

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1630

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4380

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.7940

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0110

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.5410

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0130

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.4650

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0080

2012-03-20

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.3140

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0050

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.3220

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2820

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0080

2009-03-19

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.2220

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0050

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-18

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1430

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

2007-03-21

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.2110

2006-12-21

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

Initial

Regular

Annual

VOT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

