Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Stock

VOOV

Price as of:

$85.0 +5.71 +7.2%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

VOOV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.90%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$2.53

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

VOOV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$85.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

64,217

Open Price

$83.91

Day's Range

$83.57 - $85.35

Previous Close

$79.29

52 week low / high

$78.3 - $127.43

Percent off 52 week high

-33.30%

VOOV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VOOV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VOOV

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

VOOV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VOOV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$0.6316

2019-12-16

$0.687

2019-09-26

$0.6879

2019-06-27

$0.667

2019-03-25

$0.5986

2018-12-13

$0.7097

2018-09-26

$0.678

2018-06-28

$0.6207

2018-03-26

$0.5742

2017-12-19

$0.6399

2017-09-27

$0.658

2017-06-28

$0.575

2017-03-22

$0.469

2016-12-20

$0.617

2016-09-20

$0.567

2016-06-21

$0.484

2016-03-21

$0.515

2015-12-17

$0.573

2015-09-21

$0.498

2015-06-22

$0.49

2015-03-23

$0.453

2014-12-18

$0.478

2014-09-22

$0.463

2014-06-23

$0.435

2014-03-24

$0.407

2013-12-20

$0.435

2013-09-23

$0.429

2013-06-24

$0.349

2013-03-22

$0.407

2012-12-24

$0.411

2012-09-24

$0.359

2012-06-25

$0.3

2012-03-26

$0.296

2011-12-23

$0.37

2011-09-23

$0.267

2011-06-24

$0.299

2011-03-25

$0.166

2010-12-27

$0.38

VOOV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VOOV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VOOV

Stock not rated.

VOOV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.56%

-4.32%

9years

VOOV

News
VOOV

Research
VOOV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VOOV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

VOOV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6316

2020-03-06

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6870

2019-12-12

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6879

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6670

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5986

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7097

2018-12-11

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6780

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6207

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5742

2018-03-22

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6399

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6580

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4690

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6170

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5670

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4840

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5730

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4980

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4530

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4780

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4630

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4070

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4290

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3490

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4070

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4110

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3590

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2960

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2670

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2990

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

VOOV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

