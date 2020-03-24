Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Stock

VOOG

Price as of:

$138.84 +9.05 +6.97%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

VOOG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.29%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.78

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VOOG DARS™ Rating

VOOG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$138.84

Quote Time

Today's Volume

202,989

Open Price

$137.18

Day's Range

$136.4 - $139.58

Previous Close

$129.79

52 week low / high

$126.49 - $190.21

Percent off 52 week high

-27.01%

VOOG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VOOG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VOOG

Compare VOOG to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade VOOG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VOOG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VOOG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$0.446

2019-12-16

$0.6003

2019-09-26

$0.5862

2019-06-27

$0.5711

2019-03-25

$0.4368

2018-12-13

$0.3888

2018-09-26

$0.6566

2018-06-28

$0.4105

2018-03-26

$0.3564

2017-12-19

$0.5228

2017-09-27

$0.495

2017-06-28

$0.472

2017-03-22

$0.324

2016-12-20

$0.499

2016-09-20

$0.413

2016-06-21

$0.339

2016-03-21

$0.352

2015-12-17

$0.447

2015-09-21

$0.374

2015-06-22

$0.385

2015-03-23

$0.414

2014-12-18

$0.377

2014-09-22

$0.32

2014-06-23

$0.339

2014-03-24

$0.249

2013-12-20

$0.36

2013-09-23

$0.324

2013-06-24

$0.305

2013-03-22

$0.303

2012-12-24

$0.361

2012-09-24

$0.31

2012-06-25

$0.281

2012-03-26

$0.235

2011-12-23

$0.28

2011-09-23

$0.262

2011-06-24

$0.223

2011-03-25

$0.198

2010-12-27

$0.21

VOOG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VOOG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VOOG

Stock not rated.

VOOG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.55%

-18.70%

1years

VOOG

News
VOOG

Research
VOOG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VOOG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

VOOG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4460

2020-03-06

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6003

2019-12-12

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5862

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5711

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4368

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3888

2018-12-11

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6566

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4105

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3564

2018-03-22

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5228

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4720

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3240

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4990

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4130

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3390

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3520

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4470

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3740

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4140

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3770

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3390

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2490

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3240

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3030

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3610

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2810

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2620

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2230

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1980

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

VOOG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X