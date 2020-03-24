Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Stock

VOO

Price as of:

$218.12 +8.7 +4.26%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

VOO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.14%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.71

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VOO DARS™ Rating

VOO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$218.12

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,250,427

Open Price

$216.39

Day's Range

$214.83 - $218.85

Previous Close

$204.27

52 week low / high

$200.55 - $311.59

Percent off 52 week high

-31.65%

VOO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VOO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VOO

Compare VOO to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade VOO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VOO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VOO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$1.178

2019-12-23

$1.4285

2019-09-26

$1.3014

2019-06-27

$1.3859

2019-03-21

$1.4551

2018-12-17

$1.289

2018-09-26

$1.2067

2018-06-28

$1.1573

2018-03-26

$1.0837

2017-12-26

$1.1839

2017-09-20

$1.176

2017-06-23

$1.01

2017-03-22

$0.998

2016-12-22

$1.296

2016-09-13

$0.883

2016-06-21

$0.953

2016-03-21

$1.006

2015-12-21

$1.092

2015-09-21

$0.953

2015-06-22

$0.902

2015-03-23

$0.984

2014-12-18

$1.026

2014-09-22

$0.876

2014-06-23

$0.809

2014-03-24

$0.779

2013-12-24

$0.914

2013-09-23

$1.572

2013-06-24

$1.476

2013-03-22

$1.34

2012-12-24

$1.88

2012-09-24

$1.372

2012-06-25

$1.28

2012-03-26

$1.14

2011-12-23

$1.372

2011-09-23

$1.16

2011-06-24

$1.14

2011-03-25

$1.072

2010-12-27

$1.052

2010-09-24

$1.116

VOO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VOO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VOO

Stock not rated.

VOO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.56%

-15.42%

5years

VOO

News
VOO

Research
VOO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VOO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

VOO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.1780

2020-03-06

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4285

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3014

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3859

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4551

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2890

2018-12-13

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2067

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1573

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0837

2018-03-22

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1839

2017-12-21

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1760

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0100

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9980

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2960

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8830

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9530

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0060

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0920

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9530

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9020

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9840

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0260

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8760

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8090

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7790

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9140

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$1.5720

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4760

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3400

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8800

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3720

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2800

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1400

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3720

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1600

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1400

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0720

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0520

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1160

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

VOO

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X