Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

Stock

VONV

Price as of:

$79.43 -3.03 -3.88%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV)

VONV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.80%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.10

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VONV DARS™ Rating

VONV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$79.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,998

Open Price

$79.22

Day's Range

$79.08 - $79.99

Previous Close

$75.16

52 week low / high

$73.92 - $121.82

Percent off 52 week high

-38.30%

VONV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VONV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VONV

Compare VONV to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade VONV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VONV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VONV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.7748

2019-09-26

$0.7533

2019-06-21

$0.6488

2019-03-25

$0.5745

2018-12-13

$0.7067

2018-09-26

$0.6558

2018-06-28

$0.6366

2018-03-22

$0.4848

2017-12-14

$0.6815

2017-09-27

$0.675

2017-06-28

$0.581

2017-03-22

$0.426

2016-12-14

$0.774

2016-09-20

$0.585

2016-06-21

$0.496

2016-03-21

$0.486

2015-12-21

$0.64

2015-09-21

$0.525

2015-06-22

$0.464

2015-03-23

$0.412

2014-12-18

$0.601

2014-09-22

$0.476

2014-06-23

$0.453

2014-03-24

$0.388

2013-12-20

$0.491

2013-09-23

$0.399

2013-06-24

$0.385

2013-03-22

$0.308

2012-12-20

$0.506

2012-09-24

$0.371

2012-06-25

$0.31

2012-03-26

$0.245

2011-12-21

$0.347

2011-09-23

$0.239

2011-06-24

$0.295

2011-03-25

$0.271

2010-12-22

$0.086

VONV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VONV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VONV

Stock not rated.

VONV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.45%

12.64%

9years

VONV

News
VONV

Research
VONV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VONV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

VONV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7748

2019-12-12

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7533

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6488

2019-06-19

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5745

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7067

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6558

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6366

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4848

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6815

2017-12-12

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5810

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4260

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7740

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4960

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4860

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4640

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4120

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6010

Unknown

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4760

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4530

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3880

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4910

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3990

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3080

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5060

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3710

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3470

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2390

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2710

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0860

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

VONV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X