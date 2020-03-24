Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

Stock

VONE

Price as of:

$108.63 +7.0 +6.89%

Industry

Other

VONE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.44%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.67

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

VONE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$108.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

77,320

Open Price

$107.11

Day's Range

$106.92 - $109.08

Previous Close

$101.63

52 week low / high

$99.51 - $155.81

Percent off 52 week high

-30.28%

VONE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VONE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VONE

Compare VONE to Popular Screens

Click here to learn more.

VONE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VONE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.6667

2019-09-26

$0.6658

2019-06-21

$0.5839

2019-03-25

$0.5238

2018-12-13

$0.6144

2018-09-26

$0.6316

2018-06-28

$0.5594

2018-03-22

$0.4379

2017-12-14

$0.5828

2017-09-27

$0.555

2017-06-28

$0.522

2017-03-22

$0.41

2016-12-14

$0.587

2016-09-20

$0.498

2016-06-21

$0.438

2016-03-21

$0.421

2015-12-21

$0.535

2015-09-21

$0.441

2015-06-22

$0.444

2015-03-23

$0.345

2014-12-18

$0.491

2014-09-22

$0.374

2014-06-23

$0.392

2014-03-24

$0.331

2013-12-20

$0.454

2013-09-23

$0.348

2013-06-24

$0.356

2013-03-22

$0.288

2012-12-20

$0.473

2012-09-24

$0.285

2012-06-25

$0.291

2012-03-26

$0.256

2011-12-21

$0.331

2011-09-23

$0.255

2011-06-24

$0.144

2011-03-25

$0.206

2010-12-22

$0.183

VONE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VONE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VONE

Stock not rated.

VONE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.81%

9.29%

9years

VONE

VONE

VONE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VONE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

VONE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6667

2019-12-12

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6658

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5839

2019-06-19

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5238

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6144

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6316

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5594

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4379

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5828

2017-12-12

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5220

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5870

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4980

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4380

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4210

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4410

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4440

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4910

Unknown

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3740

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3920

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3310

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4540

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3480

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3560

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2880

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4730

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2910

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2560

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3310

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2060

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1830

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

VONE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

