Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Stock

VOE

Price as of:

$74.49 +5.8 +8.44%

Industry

Other

Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

VOE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.14%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VOE DARS™ Rating

VOE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$74.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

435,861

Open Price

$71.79

Day's Range

$71.79 - $74.98

Previous Close

$68.69

52 week low / high

$67.66 - $122.2

Percent off 52 week high

-39.04%

VOE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VOE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VOE

Compare VOE to Popular Screens

VOE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VOE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$0.7792

2019-12-24

$0.8443

2019-09-16

$0.4714

2019-06-27

$0.606

2019-03-28

$0.5216

2018-12-24

$0.7936

2018-09-28

$0.7812

2018-06-22

$0.5264

2018-03-22

$0.516

2017-12-21

$0.6741

2017-09-20

$0.483

2017-06-21

$0.463

2017-03-24

$0.452

2016-12-22

$0.614

2016-09-20

$0.493

2016-06-14

$0.447

2016-03-15

$0.308

2015-12-23

$0.538

2015-09-23

$1.193

2015-03-25

$0.027

2014-12-22

$1.472

2014-03-25

$0.019

2013-12-24

$1.205

2013-03-20

$0.018

2012-12-24

$1.13

2012-03-22

$0.006

2011-12-23

$1.129

2011-03-23

$0.008

2010-12-27

$1.001

2010-03-23

$0.012

2009-12-24

$0.823

2009-03-23

$0.041

2008-12-24

$0.857

2008-03-12

$0.048

2007-12-20

$1.08

2007-03-22

$0.01

2006-12-22

$0.364

VOE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VOE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VOE

Stock not rated.

VOE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.58%

27.57%

0years

VOE

News
VOE

Research
VOE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VOE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

VOE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7792

2020-03-06

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8443

2019-12-20

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2019-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4714

2019-09-12

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6060

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5216

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7936

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7812

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5264

2018-06-20

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5160

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6741

2017-12-19

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4830

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4630

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4520

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6140

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4930

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4470

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3080

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5380

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1930

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0270

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.4720

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0190

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.2050

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0180

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.1300

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0060

2012-03-20

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.1290

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0080

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.0010

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0120

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.8230

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0410

2009-03-19

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.8570

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0480

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-18

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.0800

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

2007-03-21

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.3640

2006-12-21

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

Initial

Regular

Annual

VOE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

