Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

Stock

VNQI

Price as of:

$39.66 +2.89 +7.86%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (VNQI)

VNQI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

39.66%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$14.59

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VNQI DARS™ Rating

VNQI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$39.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

478,510

Open Price

$39.28

Day's Range

$39.02 - $39.88

Previous Close

$36.77

52 week low / high

$35.51 - $61.73

Percent off 52 week high

-35.75%

VNQI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VNQI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VNQI

Compare VNQI to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade VNQI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VNQI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VNQI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$3.6471

2019-09-24

$0.4233

2019-06-17

$0.4063

2018-12-24

$1.3725

2018-09-26

$0.2467

2018-06-28

$0.7267

2018-03-26

$0.0758

2017-12-19

$1.8825

2017-09-27

$0.176

2017-06-28

$0.278

2016-12-20

$1.631

2016-09-13

$0.379

2016-06-14

$0.481

2016-03-15

$0.078

2015-12-21

$0.803

2015-09-25

$0.246

2015-06-26

$0.393

2015-03-25

$0.02

2014-12-22

$1.356

2014-09-24

$0.489

2014-06-24

$0.352

2013-12-20

$1.576

2013-09-23

$0.089

2013-06-24

$0.117

2012-12-20

$2.336

2012-09-24

$0.736

2011-12-21

$1.334

2010-12-22

$0.447

VNQI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VNQI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VNQI

Stock not rated.

VNQI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

84.14%

225.87%

2years

VNQI

News
VNQI

Research
VNQI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VNQI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

VNQI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$3.6471

2019-12-16

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4233

2019-09-20

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2019-06-13

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3725

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2467

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7267

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0758

2018-03-22

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8825

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1760

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2780

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6310

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3790

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4810

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0780

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8030

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2460

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3930

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3560

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4890

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3520

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5760

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0890

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1170

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.3360

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7360

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3340

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4470

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Initial

Regular

Annual

VNQI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X