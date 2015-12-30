Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard REIT ETF

Stock

VNQ

Price as of:

$61.0 +4.09 +7.19%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ)

VNQ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.13%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.59

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VNQ DARS™ Rating

VNQ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$61.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,342,546

Open Price

$59.61

Day's Range

$59.59 - $61.47

Previous Close

$56.91

52 week low / high

$55.58 - $99.72

Percent off 52 week high

-38.83%

VNQ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VNQ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VNQ

Compare VNQ to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Trade VNQ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

VNQ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VNQ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$0.6479

2019-12-18

$0.9569

2019-09-24

$0.744

2019-06-27

$0.8274

2019-03-28

$0.6159

2018-12-13

$0.9494

2018-09-24

$1.1437

2018-06-18

$0.7318

2018-03-26

$0.7062

2017-12-21

$1.2636

2017-09-22

$0.854

2017-06-23

$0.801

2017-03-22

$0.595

2016-12-22

$1.695

2016-09-13

$0.598

2016-06-21

$0.764

2016-03-21

$0.919

2015-12-23

$1.098

2015-09-23

$0.752

2015-06-26

$0.762

2015-03-25

$0.512

2014-12-22

$1.103

2014-09-24

$0.668

2014-06-24

$0.695

2014-03-25

$0.453

2013-12-24

$1.008

2013-09-23

$0.618

2013-06-24

$0.631

2013-03-22

$0.534

2012-12-24

$0.797

2012-09-24

$0.525

2012-06-25

$0.519

2012-03-26

$0.502

2011-12-23

$0.642

2011-09-23

$0.497

2011-06-24

$0.499

2011-03-25

$0.412

2010-12-27

$0.595

2010-09-24

$0.462

2010-06-24

$0.463

2010-03-25

$0.371

2009-12-24

$0.584

2009-09-24

$0.417

2009-03-25

$0.478

2008-12-24

$0.935

2008-09-24

$0.772

2008-06-24

$0.798

2008-03-25

$0.495

2007-12-20

$1.014

2007-09-24

$0.738

2007-06-25

$0.892

2007-03-26

$0.467

2006-12-22

$0.361

2006-12-22

$1.133

2006-09-25

$0.678

2006-06-26

$0.678

2006-03-20

$0.404

2005-12-27

$1.16

2005-12-27

$0.467

2005-09-26

$0.676

2005-06-27

$0.644

2005-03-24

$0.406

2005-03-24

$0.208

2004-12-22

$1.056

2004-12-22

$0.214

VNQ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VNQ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VNQ

Stock not rated.

VNQ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.65%

-17.58%

0years

VNQ

VNQ

VNQ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VNQ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

VNQ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6479

2020-03-06

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9569

2019-12-16

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7440

2019-09-20

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8274

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6159

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9494

2018-12-11

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1437

2018-09-20

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7318

2018-06-14

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7062

2018-03-22

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2636

2017-12-19

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8540

2017-09-20

2017-09-22

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8010

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6950

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5980

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7640

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9190

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0980

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7520

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7620

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5120

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1030

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6680

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6950

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4530

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0080

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6180

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6310

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5340

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7970

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5190

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5020

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6420

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4970

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4990

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4120

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4620

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4630

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3710

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5840

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4170

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2009-06-22

Unknown

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4780

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9350

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7720

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7980

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0140

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7380

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8920

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4670

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1330

2006-12-21

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3610

2006-12-21

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.6780

2006-09-21

2006-09-25

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6780

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4040

2006-03-16

2006-03-20

2006-03-22

2006-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4670

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

2006-01-09

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1.1600

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

2006-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6760

2005-09-16

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6440

2005-06-17

2005-06-27

2005-06-29

2005-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2080

2005-03-18

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-04-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4060

2005-03-18

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2140

2004-12-20

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2005-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1.0560

2004-12-20

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2005-01-04

Initial

Regular

Quarter

VNQ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

