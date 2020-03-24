Best Dividend Stocks
Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Stock

VNLA

Price as of:

$48.7 +0.25 +0.52%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Janus Capital Management LLC - Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

VNLA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.89%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.92

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


VNLA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

73,632

Open Price

$48.64

Day's Range

$48.41 - $48.75

Previous Close

$48.45

52 week low / high

$45.68 - $50.5

Percent off 52 week high

-3.56%

VNLA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VNLA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VNLA

Compare VNLA to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

VNLA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VNLA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.076254

2020-02-03

$0.089098

2019-12-30

$0.12917

2019-12-02

$0.219094

2019-11-01

$0.092608

2019-10-01

$0.183301

2019-09-03

$0.103241

2019-08-01

$0.117192

2019-07-01

$0.106635

2019-06-03

$0.112083

2019-05-01

$0.107656

2019-04-01

$0.181587

2019-03-01

$0.111868

2019-02-01

$0.086182

2018-12-27

$0.392125

2018-12-27

$0.147492

2018-12-27

$0.252288

2018-12-03

$0.081154

2018-11-01

$0.089646

2018-10-01

$0.132742

2018-09-04

$0.112921

2018-08-01

$0.113682

2018-07-02

$0.083218

2018-06-01

$0.075564

2018-05-01

$0.106898

2018-04-02

$0.076017

2018-03-01

$0.089409

2018-02-01

$0.080882

2017-12-27

$0.135978

2017-12-01

$0.117687

2017-11-01

$0.108801

2017-10-02

$0.099298

2017-09-01

$0.047273

2017-08-01

$0.049412

2017-07-03

$0.049085

2017-06-01

$0.052921

2017-05-01

$0.087679

2017-04-03

$0.074476

2017-03-01

$0.051472

2017-02-01

$0.025395

2016-12-28

$0.040782

VNLA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VNLA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VNLA

Stock not rated.

VNLA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.57%

-40.99%

0years

VNLA

News
VNLA

Research
VNLA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VNLA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

VNLA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0763

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0891

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1292

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2191

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1833

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1032

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1066

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1121

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1077

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1816

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1119

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2523

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1475

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3921

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0896

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1327

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1129

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1137

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0832

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1069

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0894

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1177

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1088

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0993

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0494

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0491

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0529

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0877

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0254

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-03

Initial

Regular

Monthly

VNLA

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X