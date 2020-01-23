Best Dividend Stocks
Village Super Market, Inc. - Ordinary Shares - Class B

Stock

VLGEB

Price as of:

$0.0 +0.0 +0%

Industry

Other

i
Village Super Market, Inc. - Ordinary Shares - Class B(VLGEB) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Village Super Market, Inc. - Ordinary Shares - Class B by scrolling below.
VLGEB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.65

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VLGEB DARS™ Rating

VLGEB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

0

Open Price

$0.0

Day's Range

$0.0 - $0.0

Previous Close

$0.0

52 week low / high

$ - $

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

VLGEB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VLGEB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade VLGEB's Upcoming Dividend

VLGEB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VLGEB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-31

$0.1625

2019-10-02

$0.1625

2019-07-01

$0.1625

2019-04-03

$0.1625

2019-01-02

$0.1625

2018-10-03

$0.1625

2018-07-03

$0.1625

2018-04-04

$0.1625

2018-01-03

$0.1625

2017-10-04

$0.1625

2017-07-03

$0.1625

2017-04-04

$0.1625

2017-01-03

$0.1625

2016-10-04

$0.1625

2016-07-05

$0.1625

2016-03-29

$0.1625

2015-12-29

$0.1625

2015-09-29

$0.1625

2015-06-30

$0.1625

2015-03-31

$0.1625

2014-12-30

$0.1625

2014-09-30

$0.1625

2014-06-30

$0.1625

2014-04-01

$0.1625

2013-12-31

$0.1625

2013-09-30

$0.1625

2013-06-28

$0.1625

2013-03-28

$0.1625

2012-12-10

$0.1625

2012-10-03

$0.1625

2012-07-03

$0.1625

2012-04-03

$0.1625

2012-01-03

$0.1625

2011-09-28

$0.065

2011-06-29

$0.065

2011-03-30

$0.065

2010-09-29

$0.1625

2010-06-29

$0.1625

2010-03-30

$0.1625

2009-12-30

$0.156

2009-06-30

$0.14

2009-03-31

$0.13

2008-12-24

$0.06

2008-10-08

$0.1075

2008-06-30

$0.0975

2007-12-24

$0.091

2007-10-10

$0.0815

2007-07-10

$0.0685

2007-04-03

$0.02925

2006-12-26

$0.052

2006-09-27

$0.0455

2006-06-28

$0.04075

2006-03-28

$0.03425

2005-12-28

$0.057

2005-07-20

$0.052

2005-01-19

$0.04075

2004-07-16

$0.02775

2004-01-21

$0.0225

2003-07-16

$0.02

VLGEB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VLGEB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VLGEB

Stock not rated.

VLGEB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

-20.00%

1years

VLGEB

News
VLGEB

Research
VLGEB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VLGEB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

VLGEB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1625

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2019-09-16

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2019-03-15

2019-04-03

2019-04-04

2019-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2018-12-14

2019-01-02

2019-01-03

2019-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2018-09-14

2018-10-03

2018-10-04

2018-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2018-06-15

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2018-03-16

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2017-12-15

2018-01-03

2018-01-04

2018-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2017-09-15

2017-10-04

2017-10-05

2017-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2017-06-16

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2017-03-17

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2016-12-16

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2016-09-16

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2016-06-03

2016-07-05

2016-07-07

2016-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2016-03-11

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2015-12-11

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2015-09-11

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2015-06-12

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2014-12-12

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2014-09-12

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2012-11-29

2012-12-10

2012-12-12

2012-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2012-09-14

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2012-06-15

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2012-03-16

2012-04-03

2012-04-06

2012-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2011-12-16

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2011-09-09

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2011-06-17

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2011-03-18

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2010-09-10

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2010-06-11

2010-06-29

2010-07-01

2010-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2010-03-19

2010-03-30

2010-04-01

2010-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1560

2009-12-18

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-09-11

Unknown

2009-10-01

2009-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-06-12

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-03-20

2009-03-31

2009-04-02

2009-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-12-05

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2009-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2008-09-12

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

2008-07-02

2008-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0910

2007-12-07

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

Unknown

2007-10-10

2007-10-12

2007-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0685

2007-06-29

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0293

2007-03-21

2007-04-03

2007-04-06

2007-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0520

2006-12-12

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

2007-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0455

2006-09-08

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0408

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0343

2006-03-13

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0570

2005-12-09

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0520

2005-06-24

2005-07-20

2005-07-22

2005-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0408

2004-12-10

2005-01-19

2005-01-21

2005-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0278

Unknown

2004-07-16

2004-07-20

2004-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0225

Unknown

2004-01-21

2004-01-23

2004-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0200

2003-06-20

2003-07-16

2003-07-18

2003-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

VLGEB

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

