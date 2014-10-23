Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Stock

VIG

Price as of:

$94.38 +3.56 +3.99%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

VIG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.43%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$2.39

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

VIG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$94.38

Quote Time

Today's Volume

747,476

Open Price

$94.0

Day's Range

$93.02 - $95.28

Previous Close

$89.24

52 week low / high

$87.71 - $130.91

Percent off 52 week high

-29.11%

VIG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VIG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VIG

Compare VIG to Popular Screens

VIG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VIG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$0.5985

2019-09-24

$0.5523

2019-06-17

$0.4734

2019-03-28

$0.5097

2018-12-17

$0.5772

2018-09-26

$0.4981

2018-06-28

$0.5657

2018-03-26

$0.3967

2017-12-21

$0.5461

2017-09-20

$0.43

2017-06-21

$0.518

2017-03-29

$0.425

2016-12-22

$0.577

2016-09-13

$0.393

2016-06-21

$0.446

2016-03-21

$0.41

2015-12-23

$0.475

2015-09-23

$0.443

2015-06-26

$0.442

2015-03-23

$0.459

2014-12-18

$0.458

2014-09-22

$0.39

2014-06-23

$0.408

2014-03-24

$0.329

2013-12-20

$0.398

2013-09-23

$0.357

2013-06-24

$0.345

2013-03-22

$0.288

2012-12-20

$0.498

2012-09-24

$0.323

2012-06-25

$0.317

2012-03-26

$0.272

2011-12-21

$0.332

2011-09-23

$0.285

2011-06-24

$0.283

2011-03-25

$0.272

2010-12-22

$0.306

2010-09-24

$0.267

2010-06-24

$0.25

2010-03-25

$0.225

2009-12-22

$0.241

2009-09-24

$0.231

2009-03-25

$0.276

2008-12-22

$0.257

2008-09-24

$0.268

2008-06-24

$0.281

2008-03-25

$0.22

2007-12-20

$0.281

2007-09-24

$0.217

2007-06-25

$0.191

2007-03-26

$0.184

2006-12-22

$0.251

2006-09-25

$0.177

2006-06-26

$0.098

VIG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VIG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VIG

Stock not rated.

VIG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.65%

12.19%

6years

VIG

News
VIG

Research
VIG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VIG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

VIG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5985

2019-12-16

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5523

2019-09-20

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4734

2019-06-13

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5097

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5772

2018-12-13

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4981

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5657

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3967

2018-03-22

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5461

2017-12-19

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5180

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5770

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3930

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4460

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4430

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4420

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4590

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4580

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3290

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3980

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3570

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2880

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4980

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3230

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3170

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2720

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3320

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2830

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2720

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3060

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2670

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2410

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2310

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2310

2009-06-22

Unknown

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2760

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2570

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2680

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2810

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2810

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2170

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1910

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1840

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2510

2006-12-21

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1770

2006-09-21

2006-09-25

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0980

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

VIG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

