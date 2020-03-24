Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Health Care ETF

Stock

VHT

Price as of:

$148.14 -6.04 -4.14%

Industry

Other

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

VHT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.17%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.78

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VHT DARS™ Rating

VHT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$148.14

Quote Time

Today's Volume

102,176

Open Price

$147.18

Day's Range

$146.12 - $148.23

Previous Close

$139.96

52 week low / high

$138.11 - $197.8

Percent off 52 week high

-29.24%

VHT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VHT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VHT

Compare VHT to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade VHT's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

VHT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VHT's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$0.445

2019-12-16

$0.7169

2019-09-26

$0.6326

2019-06-21

$1.1638

2019-03-21

$1.1059

2018-12-13

$0.6256

2018-09-24

$0.5779

2018-06-28

$0.6299

2018-03-16

$0.3882

2017-12-14

$0.5667

2017-09-27

$0.515

2017-06-28

$0.498

2017-03-24

$0.443

2016-12-14

$0.521

2016-09-20

$0.498

2016-06-21

$0.429

2016-03-21

$0.396

2015-12-23

$0.476

2015-09-23

$1.143

2014-12-18

$1.285

2013-12-20

$1.136

2012-12-20

$1.198

2011-12-21

$1.049

2010-12-22

$0.979

2009-12-22

$1.487

2008-12-22

$0.754

2007-12-14

$0.82

2006-12-18

$0.615

2005-12-22

$0.387

2004-12-22

$0.133

VHT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VHT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VHT

Stock not rated.

VHT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.17%

-50.82%

6years

VHT

News
VHT

Research
VHT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VHT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

VHT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4450

2020-03-06

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7169

2019-12-12

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6326

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1638

2019-06-19

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1059

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6256

2018-12-11

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5779

2018-09-20

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6299

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3882

2018-03-14

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5667

2017-12-12

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4980

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4430

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5210

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4980

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4290

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3960

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4760

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1430

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2850

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1360

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1980

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0490

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9790

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.4870

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7540

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8200

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6150

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3870

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2006-01-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1330

2004-12-21

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2005-01-04

Initial

Regular

Annual

VHT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

