Vanguard Information Tech ETF

Stock

VGT

Price as of:

$200.54 +9.26 +4.99%

Industry

Other

VGT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.72%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

VGT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$200.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

445,038

Open Price

$197.2

Day's Range

$196.01 - $201.99

Previous Close

$185.49

52 week low / high

$179.45 - $273.73

Percent off 52 week high

-28.85%

VGT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VGT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VGT

Compare VGT to Popular Screens

VGT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VGT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$0.8409

2019-12-16

$0.6513

2019-09-26

$0.8344

2019-06-21

$0.6376

2019-03-21

$0.5968

2018-12-13

$0.6406

2018-09-24

$0.6488

2018-06-28

$0.4878

2018-03-16

$0.3776

2017-12-14

$0.437

2017-09-27

$0.419

2017-06-28

$0.406

2017-03-24

$0.363

2016-12-14

$0.433

2016-09-20

$0.403

2016-06-21

$0.35

2016-03-21

$0.407

2015-12-23

$0.403

2015-09-23

$0.985

2014-12-18

$1.171

2013-12-20

$0.944

2012-12-20

$0.833

2011-12-21

$0.485

2010-12-22

$0.362

2009-12-22

$0.25

2008-12-22

$0.326

2007-12-14

$0.175

2006-12-18

$0.136

2005-12-22

$0.091

2004-12-22

$0.609

VGT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VGT

Stock not rated.

VGT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

27.44%

23.66%

10years

VGT

News
VGT

Research
VGT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VGT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

VGT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8409

2020-03-06

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6513

2019-12-12

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8344

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6376

2019-06-19

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5968

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6406

2018-12-11

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6488

2018-09-20

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4878

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3776

2018-03-14

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4370

2017-12-12

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4190

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4060

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3630

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4330

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4030

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4070

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4030

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9850

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1710

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9440

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8330

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4850

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3620

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2500

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3260

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1750

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1360

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0910

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2006-01-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6090

2004-12-21

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2005-01-04

Initial

Regular

Annual

VGT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

