Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond Index Fund

Stock

VGLT

Price as of:

$99.71 -1.23 -1.22%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond Index Fund (VGLT)

VGLT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.92%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.75

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VGLT DARS™ Rating

VGLT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$99.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

114,077

Open Price

$98.4

Day's Range

$98.31 - $99.71

Previous Close

$100.94

52 week low / high

$75.13 - $109.76

Percent off 52 week high

-9.16%

VGLT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VGLT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VGLT

Compare VGLT to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Trade VGLT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VGLT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VGLT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.1455

2020-02-03

$0.1648

2019-12-23

$0.1736

2019-12-02

$0.1577

2019-11-01

$0.1686

2019-10-01

$0.1692

2019-09-03

$0.1722

2019-08-01

$0.1777

2019-07-01

$0.1683

2019-06-03

$0.1798

2019-05-01

$0.1704

2019-04-01

$0.1771

2019-03-01

$0.1634

2019-02-01

$0.1739

2018-12-24

$0.1857

2018-12-03

$0.1613

2018-11-01

$0.1702

2018-10-01

$0.1702

2018-09-04

$0.1745

2018-08-01

$0.1748

2018-07-02

$0.1724

2018-06-01

$0.1681

2018-05-01

$0.1678

2018-04-02

$0.1746

2018-03-01

$0.1475

2018-02-01

$0.1595

2017-12-26

$0.1861

2017-12-01

$0.17

2017-11-01

$0.15

2017-10-02

$0.175

2017-09-01

$0.165

2017-08-01

$0.174

2017-07-03

$0.16

2017-06-01

$0.165

2017-05-01

$0.169

2017-04-03

$0.155

2017-03-01

$0.169

2017-02-01

$0.149

2016-12-22

$0.189

2016-12-01

$0.161

2016-11-01

$0.16

2016-10-03

$0.166

2016-09-01

$0.164

2016-08-01

$0.166

2016-07-01

$0.171

2016-06-01

$0.161

2016-05-02

$0.174

2016-04-01

$0.162

2016-03-01

$0.161

2016-02-01

$0.144

2015-12-23

$0.201

2015-12-01

$0.173

2015-11-02

$0.167

2015-10-01

$0.177

2015-09-01

$0.165

2015-08-03

$0.171

2015-07-01

$0.179

2015-06-01

$0.168

2015-05-01

$0.1777

2015-04-01

$0.162

2015-03-02

$0.172

2015-02-02

$0.166

2014-12-01

$0.172

2014-11-03

$0.179

2014-10-01

$0.174

2014-09-02

$0.178

2014-08-01

$0.177

2014-07-01

$0.178

2014-06-02

$0.173

2014-05-01

$0.181

2014-04-01

$0.169

2014-03-03

$0.182

2014-02-03

$0.196

2013-12-24

$0.157

2013-11-29

$0.186

2013-10-31

$0.167

2013-09-30

$0.163

2013-08-30

$0.196

2013-07-31

$0.172

2013-06-28

$0.186

2013-05-31

$0.177

2013-04-30

$0.178

2013-03-28

$0.159

2013-02-28

$0.163

2013-01-31

$0.138

2012-12-24

$0.171

2012-12-24

$0.122

2012-12-24

$0.021

2012-11-30

$0.171

2012-11-02

$0.165

2012-09-28

$0.18

2012-08-31

$0.175

2012-07-31

$0.183

2012-06-29

$0.182

2012-05-31

$0.176

2012-04-30

$0.188

2012-03-30

$0.182

2012-02-29

$0.188

2012-01-31

$0.171

2011-12-23

$0.191

2011-11-30

$0.185

2011-10-31

$0.191

2011-09-30

$0.192

2011-08-31

$0.2

2011-07-29

$0.2

2011-06-30

$0.198

2011-05-31

$0.191

2011-04-29

$0.191

2011-03-31

$0.199

2011-02-28

$0.194

2011-01-31

$0.194

2010-12-27

$0.191

2010-12-27

$0.063

2010-11-30

$0.189

2010-10-29

$0.194

2010-09-30

$0.183

2010-08-31

$0.157

2010-07-30

$0.109

2010-06-30

$0.194

2010-05-28

$0.203

2010-04-30

$0.199

2010-03-31

$0.204

2010-02-26

$0.161

2010-01-29

$0.196

2009-12-24

$0.266

VGLT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VGLT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VGLT

Stock not rated.

VGLT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.22%

-14.91%

3years

VGLT

News
VGLT

Research
VGLT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VGLT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

VGLT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1455

2020-02-27

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1648

2020-01-30

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1736

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1577

2019-11-27

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1686

2019-10-30

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1692

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1722

2019-08-29

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1777

2019-07-30

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1683

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1798

2019-05-30

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1704

2019-04-29

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1771

2019-03-28

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1634

2019-02-27

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1739

2019-01-30

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1857

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1613

2018-11-29

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1702

2018-10-30

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1702

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1745

2018-08-30

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1748

2018-07-30

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1724

2018-06-28

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1681

2018-05-30

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1678

2018-04-27

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1746

2018-03-28

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1475

2018-02-27

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1595

2018-01-30

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1861

2017-12-21

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2017-11-29

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2017-10-30

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1740

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1690

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1690

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1490

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1890

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1610

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1660

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1640

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1660

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1710

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1610

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1740

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1620

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1610

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1440

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2010

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1730

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1770

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1710

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1790

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1680

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1777

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1620

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1720

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1660

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1720

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1790

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1740

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1780

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1770

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1780

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1730

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1810

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1690

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1820

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1960

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1570

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1860

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1630

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1960

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1720

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1860

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1770

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-04

2013-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1780

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1630

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1710

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1710

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1830

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1820

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1760

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1880

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1820

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1880

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1710

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1910

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1910

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1920

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1980

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1910

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1910

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1940

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1940

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1910

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1890

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1940

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1830

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1570

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1090

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1940

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2030

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2040

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1610

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-02

2010-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1960

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2660

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

VGLT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

